E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Major expansion of primary school in Ipswich given go-ahead

PUBLISHED: 16:15 11 September 2019

Whitehouse Primary School is to get a new pre-school and extension to the main school. Picture: IPSWICH SOCIETY

Whitehouse Primary School is to get a new pre-school and extension to the main school. Picture: IPSWICH SOCIETY

Archant

The green light has been given for the last stage of improvement work to provide 210 more places for children at an Ipswich primary school.

Whitehouse Community Primary School has relied on temporary classrooms since 2010. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNWhitehouse Community Primary School has relied on temporary classrooms since 2010. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In January Suffolk County Council lodged plans to demolish the swimming pool and temporary classroom at Whitehouse Community Primary School, and build a new pre-school while also extending the main school.

The decision was delegated to planning officers, who have now approved the proposal.

A spokesman from Suffolk County Council previously said: "This is the final phase of the project which will see the school capacity increase from 420 to 630 pupils.

"This project also provides a fantastic new purpose built pre-school building on the old swimming pool site.

"Once complete, the existing pre-school, Sunbeam, will move out of their current accommodation, which is within the main school buildings, freeing up space to allow for remodelling and extension providing additional classroom space for the school."

You may also want to watch:

The project follows the first wave of work in 2017 to create a new annexe providing six new classrooms.

The school was formed in 2010 when Whitehouse Infants and Whitehouse Juniors schools merged, but had relied on temporary classrooms for much of that time.

Planning permission has been granted on the basis that work begins within three years.

The pre-school will be housed in a new standalone building on the Ulster Avenue side of the school site, with a dedicated access also set to be created as part of the application.

The new extension will provide three new classrooms, while a new access route to the pre-school will be created through the Whitehouse Baptist Church site.

The proposals will then create a new car park for the church's use to mitigate the new access route, and change the gardens at the rear of the Ulster Avenue flats, which are owned by Ipswich Borough Council, for use by the school.

The annexe built in 2017 was given a 'Highly Commended' award by the Ipswich Society in its annual prizes recognising architecture and development in the town.

It is not yet clear when spades will begin on the ground, or when the new facilities will be ready to be used by teachers and staff.

Most Read

Parent ‘confronted by man with knife’ outside Ipswich primary school

A man is said to have confronted a parent with a knife outside Ravenswood Community Primary School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Petition launched against rules over lunch and mobile phones at high school in Ipswich

Copleston High School, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Man in ‘pig mask’ tries to accost children on Ipswich estate

A man described as wearing a pig mask attempted to entice children into a wood Picture: SU ANDERSON

Ipswich yob terror: ‘Scared’ neighbours write to home secretary to demand action

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ASH JONES

Most Read

Parent ‘confronted by man with knife’ outside Ipswich primary school

A man is said to have confronted a parent with a knife outside Ravenswood Community Primary School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Petition launched against rules over lunch and mobile phones at high school in Ipswich

Copleston High School, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Man in ‘pig mask’ tries to accost children on Ipswich estate

A man described as wearing a pig mask attempted to entice children into a wood Picture: SU ANDERSON

Ipswich yob terror: ‘Scared’ neighbours write to home secretary to demand action

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ASH JONES

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Woman in 20s assaulted in Ipswich by man claiming he had a knife

Police are carrying out patrols in the area Picture: Archant Library

‘Call police straight away’ - Warning after man in ‘pig mask’ tries to accost children in Ipswich

A man in a pig mask tried to accost a group of children in woodland near Downside Close in Ipswich on Saturday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Major expansion of primary school in Ipswich given go-ahead

Whitehouse Primary School is to get a new pre-school and extension to the main school. Picture: IPSWICH SOCIETY

Ipswich man denies stealing £29k

Ramelle Curtis-Braithwaite denied theft charges at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

High street shop closures reach record high as Ipswich loses another store

Ipswich high street has been hit by a string of closures this year. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists