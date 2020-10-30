Coffin to be paraded through Ipswich town centre on ‘Day of the Dead’

Environmental activists Extinction Rebellion are set to hold a protest in Ipswich to highlight the climate catastrophe.

Activists will take to the streets at noon Saturday, October 31, marking the group’s second anniversary.

Starting at the car park in Cobden Place, protestors – all wearing black and carrying a coffin – will walk to the Cornhill where they will read out the group’s “Declaration of Rebellion” and stage a “die-in” to represent lives lost through extinction.

A listing for the event on Facebook said the actions are “designed to highlight all we have lost and all we have yet to lose on this profound Day of the Dead”.

Tina Smith from Woodbridge said: “We wanted to mark the second anniversary because parliament and councils up and down the country have declared a Climate and Ecological Emergency thanks to the efforts of XR, yet things continue to get worse.”