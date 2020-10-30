E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Coffin to be paraded through Ipswich town centre on ‘Day of the Dead’

PUBLISHED: 12:30 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:30 30 October 2020

Extinction Rebellion are holding a protest in Ipswich this weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Extinction Rebellion are holding a protest in Ipswich this weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Environmental activists Extinction Rebellion are set to hold a protest in Ipswich to highlight the climate catastrophe.

Activists will take to the streets at noon Saturday, October 31, marking the group’s second anniversary.

You may also want to watch:

Starting at the car park in Cobden Place, protestors – all wearing black and carrying a coffin – will walk to the Cornhill where they will read out the group’s “Declaration of Rebellion” and stage a “die-in” to represent lives lost through extinction.

A listing for the event on Facebook said the actions are “designed to highlight all we have lost and all we have yet to lose on this profound Day of the Dead”.

Tina Smith from Woodbridge said: “We wanted to mark the second anniversary because parliament and councils up and down the country have declared a Climate and Ecological Emergency thanks to the efforts of XR, yet things continue to get worse.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Bounce Trampoline Park to reopen as Jump In this weekend with new Wipeout zone

The old Bounce trampoline park in Ipswich will soon reopen as Jump In, it has been announced Picture: PHIL WILKINSON

Former Town boss McCarthy set for surprise return to club management

Mick McCarthy is set to move to Cyprus Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Coffin to be paraded through Ipswich town centre on ‘Day of the Dead’

Extinction Rebellion are holding a protest in Ipswich this weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I want to get us back to the Championship... and beyond’ Woolfenden’s Town promotion dream

Luke Woolfenden is back in the Ipswich Town side. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘He knows the club... hopefully he can pass on advice’ - Lambert on Dyer’s Town return

Paul Lambert has discussed Kieron Dyer's return to Ipswich Town. Picture: ROSS HALLS/STEVE WALLER