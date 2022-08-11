Couple get engaged after abseiling down Ipswich Hospital block

Katie Crawford and Liam Clarke got engaged during The Extreme Abseil at the Ipswich Hospital - Credit: Katie Crawford

A 92-year-old man and a couple who got engaged at the bottom of Ipswich Hospital's maternity block were among to take part in a charity abseil earlier this month.

Ninety-two-year-old Cyril Cohen and his daughter Abigail were among those who took part in the abseil.

Cyril Cohen, 92, the oldest abseiler at the event - Credit: Abigail Cohen

She said: “My dad is also losing his sight – which clearly doesn’t stop him.

“My amazing dad and I abseiled down the maternity ward of Ipswich Hospital to raise money for charity, and apparently he was the oldest person to do the abseil.”

Just after finishing the abseil, Liam Clarke decided to ask his girlfriend, Katie Crawford, to marry him.

Kate said: “I didn’t expect to get engaged there. It was a bit out of the blue, which honestly made it even more special.

“It was quite powerful that Liam had done it on the day that he knows meant a lot to me.

“My mum has just been diagnosed with breast cancer and my nanny had also got terminal breast cancer. I've done the abseil for them and I’m happy I could help The Blossom Appeal.”