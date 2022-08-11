News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Couple get engaged after abseiling down Ipswich Hospital block

person

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 7:00 AM August 11, 2022
 Katie Crawford and Liam Clarke got engaged during The Extreme Abseil at the Ipswich Hospital

Katie Crawford and Liam Clarke got engaged during The Extreme Abseil at the Ipswich Hospital - Credit: Katie Crawford

A 92-year-old man and a couple who got engaged at the bottom of Ipswich Hospital's maternity block were among to take part in a charity abseil earlier this month. 

Ninety-two-year-old Cyril Cohen and his daughter Abigail were among those who took part in the abseil

Cyril Cohen, 92, the oldest abseiler at the event

Cyril Cohen, 92, the oldest abseiler at the event - Credit: Abigail Cohen

She said: “My dad is also losing his sight – which clearly doesn’t stop him.  

“My amazing dad and I abseiled down the maternity ward of Ipswich Hospital to raise money for charity, and apparently he was the oldest person to do the abseil.” 

Cyril Cohen, 92, the oldest abseiler at the event

Cyril Cohen, 92, the oldest abseiler at the event - Credit: Abigail Cohen

Just after finishing the abseil, Liam Clarke decided to ask his girlfriend, Katie Crawford, to marry him. 

Kate said: “I didn’t expect to get engaged there. It was a bit out of the blue, which honestly made it even more special. 

Katie Crawford and Liam Clarke got engaged during The Extreme Abseil at Ipswich Hospital

Katie Crawford and Liam Clarke got engaged during The Extreme Abseil at Ipswich Hospital - Credit: Katie Crawford

“It was quite powerful that Liam had done it on the day that he knows meant a lot to me.  

“My mum has just been diagnosed with breast cancer and my nanny had also got terminal breast cancer. I've done the abseil for them and I’m happy I could help The Blossom Appeal.”

Ipswich Hospital
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Firefighters are currently tackling a field fire near Great Bealings

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Firefighters tackling fire near popular Suffolk hotel and spa

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Innes Family Butchers in Hadleigh has announced it is closing down

Popular family-run butchers announces closure

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A man was attacked with a machete at Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

'Really concerning' – Shock after machete attack at Ipswich sports centre

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Tributes have been paid to Isaac Turay from Ipswich

Tributes paid to Ipswich man who could 'make magic happen'

Abygail Fossett

person