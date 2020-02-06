E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
WATCH: Town's FA Cup stars go the extra mile for primary school children

PUBLISHED: 05:30 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 06:22 06 February 2020

Ipswich Town women's players and coaching staff visited Martlesham primary for a Q and A and joined in with their Daily Mile Run Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Town women's players and coaching staff visited Martlesham primary for a Q and A and joined in with their Daily Mile Run Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

This week pupils at Martlesham Primary Academy near Ipswich had some very special visitors to help them with their Daily Mile run.

ITFC women's coach Paige Shorten with pupil Lily at Martlesham Primary Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDITFC women's coach Paige Shorten with pupil Lily at Martlesham Primary Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The children were joined by players and a member of the coaching staff from the Ipswich Town's women's team who are currently preparing for their FA Cup clash with Manchester City next Sunday.

Martlesham Primary Academy has been taking part in the Daily Mile, led by teaching assistant Rachel Mitchel, for the past 18 months- the fitness initiative encourages primary schools to take children outside running for 15 minutes each day.

As well as collecting autographs from the Ipswich Town players Amy-Leigh Abrehart and Eva Hubbard, pupils were also excited to ask them questions about how they keep themselves healthy.

Amy-Leigh Abrehart, Eva Hubbard and Paige Shorten with Roadie and Vinnie at Martleham Primary Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDAmy-Leigh Abrehart, Eva Hubbard and Paige Shorten with Roadie and Vinnie at Martleham Primary Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Headteacher Emma Churchman said: "We invited the Ipswich Town women to share their passion for football but also about talk about their success in the FA Cup.

"It was so exciting that the players completed the Daily Mile and the children could run alongside the professionals."

Year three pupil Harry Edgar said: "Healthy minds and healthy bodies is why we do the Daily Mile. It helps in the classroom as we have used up our energy outside and we then concentrate in lessons better.

The Ipswich Town player Eva, coach Paige and player Amy-Leigh joined in with the Daily Mile run at MPA near Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe Ipswich Town player Eva, coach Paige and player Amy-Leigh joined in with the Daily Mile run at MPA near Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

"The visitors were really good, the best part was asking questions. I asked 'how old were you when you started playing football?' and it has encouraged me.

"They said don't be scared which I really liked."

Another child who enjoyed the special Daily Mile is Leah Gibbs, who is in year four. She said: "The football ladies were really nice, I got their autographs and I learnt a lot from them that I didn't know. It has inspired me to try hard with my football and to be myself."

Amy-Leigh and Eva meet Leah and Imogen from MPA Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDAmy-Leigh and Eva meet Leah and Imogen from MPA Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Emilie Golding in year six said: "I think the Daily Mile is really fun and you get lots of exercise from it is also really important. Today has been really fun and interesting.

"We learnt what footballers eat before a match and how they train, we got lots of information and it has inspired me to do lots more football."

Ipswich Town women Paige, Amy-Leigh and Eva visited Martlesham Primary Academy for a Q and A Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDIpswich Town women Paige, Amy-Leigh and Eva visited Martlesham Primary Academy for a Q and A Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

MORE HERE: Glancing Header Podcast: Town manager Joe Sheehan talks FA Cup dreams, fans support and taking the fight to City











































Drive 24