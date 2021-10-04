Published: 5:31 PM October 4, 2021

Users are reporting widespread problems with Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram this afternoon.

At about 4:40pm today users began to report widespread problems with Facebook.

As of 5:15pm the website downdetector has had 37,000 reports that Facebook's website was inaccessible.

Visitors to these pages simply see an error message.

A Tweet from Facebook said: "We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience."

Facebook outages tend to be quite rare, but have disproportionate effects, as a vast quantity of the worlds communication runs though these three platforms.

It appears the outage is only affecting users in the UK.



