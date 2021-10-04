Facebook Instagram and Whatsapp all go down as company experiences major outage
- Credit: PA
Users are reporting widespread problems with Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram this afternoon.
At about 4:40pm today users began to report widespread problems with Facebook.
As of 5:15pm the website downdetector has had 37,000 reports that Facebook's website was inaccessible.
Visitors to these pages simply see an error message.
A Tweet from Facebook said: "We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience."
You may also want to watch:
Facebook outages tend to be quite rare, but have disproportionate effects, as a vast quantity of the worlds communication runs though these three platforms.
It appears the outage is only affecting users in the UK.
Most Read
- 1 Council make 'difficult decision' to cancel Needham Market fireworks
- 2 Ipswich road closed after crash
- 3 'You are not wasting the doctor's time' - breast cancer survivor's message
- 4 'He's my friend' - Ipswich youngster thanks bin men for lockdown laughs
- 5 Horse rider contacted by Government as HGV crisis deepens
- 6 Fears 'stressed and burnt out' staff are quitting jobs at Suffolk hospitals
- 7 Former Town striker Armstrong recovering in hospital after emergency surgery
- 8 List of problems facing this country is endless
- 9 New social housing development to welcome eight families
- 10 Early morning marathon dad cheered over finish line by biggest fans