A father and son from Woodbridge are walking 55 miles from Southwold to Ipswich to fundraise for a 'fantastic' support centre - with an inspiring message.

Jon Alcock is a member of the advisory board and his son Fred is a volunteer at Fairview Farm, an Ipswich non-profit organisation which provides day care for young adults with disabilities and mental health challenges.

The men decided to walk the route along the Sandlings path to raise money to build a new facility at the farm that will cost approximately £100,000.

Jon and Fred raised over £1,500 in the first 10 days.

Jon, 54, said: “I have two children who are disabled. Fred has Down's syndrome. I’ve been involved with the farm for three years and I know what a fantastic place it is.

“I’m aware how difficult it is, particularly for small charities, to raise money. I thought: What can I do? I’m sort of middle-aged. I’m not likely to bungee jump off anything, those days are over. But I love to walk, and I thought, why not.”

Jon said the walk that they have chosen is relatively easy, but is still quite challenging for Fred.

Through this challenge, 25-year-old Fred wants to deliver a message to people with all kinds of disabilities that "the only limits you have in life are the ones you put on yourself and anything is achievable if you put your mind to it."

Georgina Hanser, the owner of the farm said: “We have always made sure that at Fairview we provide the highest-quality environment and the very best facilities.

"We have managed this in everything new we have built and created. However, due to continued growth and significant demand for new places, we need to replace one of older buildings to make sure Fairview remains amazing for everyone who attends and everyone else who wants to.”

Fairview Farm has organised a fundraising event this Sunday, May 8 to welcome Jon and Fred, as they will then complete their final leg of the walk.

Tickets to the event cost £10 for adults and £7 for children, and include fresh pizza, a drink and parking. Tickets are available at Georgina@fairviewfarm.org or on 07361 209916

Donations to the walk can be made directly through the fundraising page.