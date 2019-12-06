Warning after 'intimidating' fake firefighters target business

Two 'intimidating' men posing as firefighters have approached a business in Ipswich Picture PHIL MORLEY Archant

Businesses in Suffolk are being warned to remain vigilant following reports of fake firefighters engaging in suspected scams in Ipswich.

Suffolk Trading Standards said two men dressed in navy blue clothing - similar to fire uniforms - had visited a premises in Ipswich, claiming the business did not have a Fire Safety Certificate.

The men, who were said to be intimidating, wore motifs on their sleeve similar to that of the fire and rescue service and said they needed further fire safety equipment.

Both were wearing ID badges around their necks.

The two are descried as white, with one aged between 55 and 56, with a scruffy unshaven appearance and long greying hair. He is said to be around 5ft8in tall and of a stocky build.

The other, approximately 25 years old, is said to be 6ft tall and of a slim build.

Anyone approached by the men are warned to not engage with them and to report them to Trading Standards on 03454 040506.