E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Warning after 'intimidating' fake firefighters target business

PUBLISHED: 11:51 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 06 December 2019

Two 'intimidating' men posing as firefighters have approached a business in Ipswich Picture PHIL MORLEY

Two 'intimidating' men posing as firefighters have approached a business in Ipswich Picture PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Businesses in Suffolk are being warned to remain vigilant following reports of fake firefighters engaging in suspected scams in Ipswich.

Suffolk Trading Standards said two men dressed in navy blue clothing - similar to fire uniforms - had visited a premises in Ipswich, claiming the business did not have a Fire Safety Certificate.

The men, who were said to be intimidating, wore motifs on their sleeve similar to that of the fire and rescue service and said they needed further fire safety equipment.

Both were wearing ID badges around their necks.

The two are descried as white, with one aged between 55 and 56, with a scruffy unshaven appearance and long greying hair. He is said to be around 5ft8in tall and of a stocky build.

The other, approximately 25 years old, is said to be 6ft tall and of a slim build.

Anyone approached by the men are warned to not engage with them and to report them to Trading Standards on 03454 040506.

Most Read

Surprise wedding party drops into Ipswich shopping centre

The wedding party was spotted at about 2.45pm on Sunday, December 1. Picture: CHLOE WINSKILL

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police arrested 16 people at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Massive protest banner placed on Ipswich Noah’s Ark by Extinction Rebellion

The Extinction Rebellion banner placed on Noah's Ark in Ipswich. Picture: EXTINCTION REBELLION

Drivers report long delays in Ipswich after morning of traffic chaos

Roadworks and collisions have caused problems for drivers this morning Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Cyclist in critical condition after serious crash

Yarmouth Road in Ipswich was closed following a collision between a car and a cyclist. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Surprise wedding party drops into Ipswich shopping centre

The wedding party was spotted at about 2.45pm on Sunday, December 1. Picture: CHLOE WINSKILL

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police arrested 16 people at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Massive protest banner placed on Ipswich Noah’s Ark by Extinction Rebellion

The Extinction Rebellion banner placed on Noah's Ark in Ipswich. Picture: EXTINCTION REBELLION

Drivers report long delays in Ipswich after morning of traffic chaos

Roadworks and collisions have caused problems for drivers this morning Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Cyclist in critical condition after serious crash

Yarmouth Road in Ipswich was closed following a collision between a car and a cyclist. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Violent criminal caught more than a year after skipping bail

Abdullah Aliu was arrested by Suffolk police officers near Portman Road Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

More rail problems as train signalling fault causes severe disruption

The signalling problem is expected to cause disruption throughout the day to services across East Anglia Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Used car dealer denies driving Bentley while over limit

Simon Murrell appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Railway boss reassures passengers ‘trains are safe’ amid disruption

A spokesman from the RMT union has claimed the new trains are not safe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revised plans for Sproughton 114 homes expected – here’s what is new

The latest site in Sproughton earmarked for development, this time for 114 homes. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists