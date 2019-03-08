E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Mystery as popular matchday pub CLOSED

PUBLISHED: 14:22 14 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:30 14 September 2019

The Falcon on the corner of Queen Street, close to the Ipswich Buttermarket shopping centre, has suddenly closed Picture: ARCHANT

Football fans heading to the Falcon in Ipswich town centre have had to look elsewhere for their pre-match pint after the pub was unexpectedly closed.

Mystery surrounds the closure of the Falcon in Ipswich, previously known as Bowmans Picture: ARCHANTMystery surrounds the closure of the Falcon in Ipswich, previously known as Bowmans Picture: ARCHANT

Yesterday, local band Hoaxx announced their planned gig at the venue, previously known as Bowmans, had been cancelled due to the pub's closure.

A town centre landlord said Ipswich Town fans that usually drank at the Falcon pre-match asked if they could head to his pub before Ipswich Town's match today.

Posting about the mysterious closure on their Facebook page Hoaxx, who are based in Ipswich, said: "Unfortunately we have just heard that the Falcon, Ipswich, has been closed and so our Friday 13th gig will NOT be going ahead.

"Real shame as we and the staff were looking forward to it. We would like to wish all those impacted by the closure good luck in finding new employment that suits you."

We have approached the Falcon for comment.

Read more: High street shop closures reach record high as Ipswich loses another store



