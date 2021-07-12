News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Woman remains in stable condition after Ipswich town centre attack

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:47 PM July 12, 2021   
A woman who was found unconscious with life-threatening head injuries after an Ipswich town centre assault remains in a stable condition in hospital, it has been said.  

The woman was attacked in Falcon Street shortly before 5am on Saturday, July 10. 

A police cordon was put in place in the town centre, with no access to Buttermarket car park as officers carried out their investigations. 

The woman, in her 30s, was taken to Ipswich Hospital via ambulance with serious head injuries.

She remains in a stable condition and is receiving treatment. 

Two men were arrested after the woman was attacked and have since been released under investigation. 

The men, aged in their 20s, were arrested near the scene of the attack on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. 

Any witnesses, or those with information, should call Ipswich CID on 101 quoting crime reference number 37/37227/21.

