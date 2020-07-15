WATCH: Fallen oak tree blocks road in Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 09:01 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:35 15 July 2020
An oak tree has partially collapsed in Ipswich, damaging gardens and blocking a road.
Part of the oak tree, which sits in the middle of a roundabout in Fletcher Road, fell in the early hours of July 15.
The tree has blocked the exit to Lely Road and reportedly damaged two gardens, according to residents in the area.
No one is reported as injured as a result of the fallen branch.
Suffolk County Council has been approached for comment.
One member of the public reported seeing blue flashing lights at the scene this morning but it is unclear which emergency services are in attendance.
