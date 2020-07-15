E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
WATCH: Fallen oak tree blocks road in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 09:01 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:35 15 July 2020

The tree at the junction of Fletcher Road and Lely Road fell over in the early hours of July 15 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The tree at the junction of Fletcher Road and Lely Road fell over in the early hours of July 15 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Archant

An oak tree has partially collapsed in Ipswich, damaging gardens and blocking a road.

Road closures are in place while the fallen tree is cleared and the remaining oak tree is made safe Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDRoad closures are in place while the fallen tree is cleared and the remaining oak tree is made safe Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Part of the oak tree, which sits in the middle of a roundabout in Fletcher Road, fell in the early hours of July 15.

The oak tree in Fletcher Road has partially fallen down, damaging two gardens and blocking a road Picture: CARL AND JACKIE ORTONThe oak tree in Fletcher Road has partially fallen down, damaging two gardens and blocking a road Picture: CARL AND JACKIE ORTON

The tree has blocked the exit to Lely Road and reportedly damaged two gardens, according to residents in the area.

The fallen branches have blocked one of the three exits on the roundabout in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe fallen branches have blocked one of the three exits on the roundabout in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

No one is reported as injured as a result of the fallen branch.

Suffolk County Council has been approached for comment.

One member of the public reported seeing blue flashing lights at the scene this morning but it is unclear which emergency services are in attendance.

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

UNISON warns that shutting tourist centre means Ipswich is closed

The Tourist Information Centre in St Stephen's Church will not reopen after the lockdown. Picture: JOHN NORMAN

‘Hundreds’ of police call outs to Ipswich care facility, with neighbours ‘abused’

Police have been called to the Stella Maris care facility, run by Swanton Care, hundreds of times since it opened in 2018. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

See inside derelict Listed building as plans to open up Waterfront entrance are revealed

Ipswich Borough Council has announced plans to make alterations to the interior and exterior of 4 College Street. Picture CHARLOTTE BOND

‘The children in Ipswich are amazing’: Proud headteacher steps down after 11 years

Springfield Junior School headteacher Michael Lynch is leaving his role after 11 years PICTURE: SARAH LUCY BROWN

