Delays on the rails between Ipswich and Colchester after tree falls on overhead wires

Ipswich Railway Station Picture: ARCHANT

Rail passengers are experiencing delays between Ipswich and Colchester this morning after a tree fell onto overhead electric wires.

The tree has now been cleared and all lines are now open but some services have been delayed or cancelled.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: "Following a fallen tree damaging the overhead electric wires earlier today between Colchester and Manningtree all lines are now open.

"Train services running through these stations are returning to normal but some services will still be cancelled, delayed by up to 15 minutes or revised.

"Disruption is expected until 9am."

