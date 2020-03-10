Fallen tree blocking Ipswich junction

A tree has fallen at the junction of Bell Lane and Foxhall Road.

A tree has come down at a busy road junction in Ipswich, bringing down overhead cables and causing traffic problems.

Police were called at 4.15pm this evening to reports a small tree had fallen down in Foxhall Road at the junction with Bell Lane.

The tree reportedly took down some cables and is currently affecting traffic flow in the Foxhall and Kesgrave areas.

Suffolk Highways have been made aware of the incident.