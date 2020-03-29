Video

WATCH as rainbow spirit spreads across Suffolk

Schoolchildren and parents have been spreading the rainbow spirit in Ipswich and Stowmarket Picture: SARAH-ANNE SOUTHGATE, THE WILLOWS PRIMARY SCHOOL AND MICHELLE CARR Archant

A week into lockdown schoolchildren, teachers and parents in Ipswich and Stowmarket, are still embracing the rainbow phenomenon which is keeping people positive.

A creative mum from Stowmarket has gone the extra mile and decorated her whole home with rainbows Picture: SARAH-ANNE SOUTHGATE A creative mum from Stowmarket has gone the extra mile and decorated her whole home with rainbows Picture: SARAH-ANNE SOUTHGATE

Under a fortnight ago Ipswich mum Crystal Stanley, 31, set up the ‘Rainbow trail’ Facebook page which now has an incredible 139,000 members across the world.

The group encourages families to paint and draw rainbows and put them up in their windows to make people smile as they pass by.

Sarah-Anne Southgate lit up her rainbow house on Thursday night during the popular clap for NHS carers Picture: SARAH-ANNE SOUTHGATE Sarah-Anne Southgate lit up her rainbow house on Thursday night during the popular clap for NHS carers Picture: SARAH-ANNE SOUTHGATE

Over the last week, Sarah-Anne Southgate, 32, a mum of two from Stowmarket, has taken the idea further then most and has decorated the outside of her home with a rainbow theme.

Miss Southgate said: “We have decorated our house to help show our support and appreciation for all the NHS and keyworkers who are all doing an amazing job at this very tough time.

“It was lovely to switch on our rainbow lights on Thursday at 8pm and everyone stepped outside the front of their houses to clap and show their appreciation for the NHS and keyworkers, It was very touching and quite emotional for everyone.”

Pictured Bailey-Kascia Carr: children across Ipswich have been drawing pictures of rainbows and putting them up in their windows Picture: MICHELLE CARR Pictured Bailey-Kascia Carr: children across Ipswich have been drawing pictures of rainbows and putting them up in their windows Picture: MICHELLE CARR

Bailey-Kascia Carr from Ipswich has filmed herself singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow to raise spirits during lockdown Picture MICHELLE CARR Bailey-Kascia Carr from Ipswich has filmed herself singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow to raise spirits during lockdown Picture MICHELLE CARR

As well as decorating their homes, children in Ipswich have also been raising spirits by singing the much-loved song Somewhere Over The Rainbow.

Talented 11-year-old Ipswich schoolgirl Bailey-Kascia Carr, who enjoys performing with the Imagine Dance Company, and the Diamond Training Group at Pipersvale Gymnastics club, chose to record the song to “Encourage people to stay positive.”

Bailey-Kascia said: “When we were told there would be no more school for now I was really upset, I am in year 6 and I was looking forward to making my last primary school memories with my friends,

Children from The Willows Primary School in Ipswich have been joining in with a daily sing-a-long, on Thursday they sang a Makaton version of ‘Somewhere over the Rainbow’ Picture: THE WILLOWS PRIMARY SCHOOL IPSWICH Children from The Willows Primary School in Ipswich have been joining in with a daily sing-a-long, on Thursday they sang a Makaton version of ‘Somewhere over the Rainbow’ Picture: THE WILLOWS PRIMARY SCHOOL IPSWICH

“Then we had news that all dance classes and gym sessions would stop and I felt so sad for everyone.

“I recorded myself singing because I wanted to try and make everyone happy and forget a little about what’s going on around them whilst they are at home.

“I wanted to bring some support to all those going out helping and protecting all of us through this very strange time.”

Bailey Kascia’s recording of Somewhere Over The Rainbow has had 1,700 likes in the Rainbow trail Facebook group.

The Willows Primary School in Ipswich used the song as way as bringing the whole school together in a virtual assembly.

Headteacher Paul Arch said: “On Thursday we decided that our live assembly would be a Makaton version of Somewhere Over The Rainbow which was led by two of our teachers Miss Churchyard and Miss Anthony.

“We have been amazed by how well it has been received with over 1,300 views so far!

“We are planning to continue the 2.30pm live feeds while the school is closed as it has been such a popular and engaging way of maintaining links with our community, families and children.”

