'Very, very cruel' Universal Credit benefit sparks need for foodbank expansion

Left to right, Penny Arbuthnot, Genesis, John Button, Castons, Jane Riley, Mayor of Ipswich, Maureen Reynel MBE, Roz Eminson, High Sheriff of Suffolk, Nick Timms, Barnes Construction, and David Ellesmere, Leader of Ipswich Borough Council at the new FIND foodbank site Picture: WARREN PAGE Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

An under-pressure foodbank has said problems caused by Universal Credit are among the main reasons it is being forced to build new £300,000 premises.