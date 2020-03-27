E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
WATCH: NHS clap for carers brings tears to people’s eyes

PUBLISHED: 08:48 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:04 27 March 2020

Residents of Cemetery Road came out in force to clap for the NHS. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Residents of Cemetery Road came out in force to clap for the NHS. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

2019 SARAH LUCY BROWN

At 8pm last night there were emotional scenes across Suffolk as families came out on to their doorsteps to clap NHS workers.

On social media people from Ipswich, Felixstowe and the rest of Suffolk posted videos and shared how proud they are of our NHS workers as they help battle coronavirus.

Posting on the Ipswich Star Facebook page, Maria Clare Manning said: “Lots of clapping in Claydon on Thornhill, so chuffed. It brought tears to many people’s eyes.”

READ MORE: Thank you for working endless hours for the community - your messages to Suffolk’s community heroes

Jason Alexander posted a video from Bixley Farm near Ipswich, saying: “ Wow! So many joining in to show their appreciation for the outstanding work being done by the NHS and other carers during this challenging time.

“We salute you, you magnificent bunch!”

It is now hoped the #ClapForTheNHS will be a weekly event - it was even supported by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who shared a sweet video of their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis clapping for NHS carers.

