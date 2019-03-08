Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Bus smashes into family’s home - the third time it has been struck by a vehicle in three years

PUBLISHED: 17:34 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:34 19 March 2019

Nicola Stanmore said it was the third time the house has been struck by a vehicle in the last four years Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Nicola Stanmore said it was the third time the house has been struck by a vehicle in the last four years Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Archant

A family are pleading for better road safety measures after a bus crashed into their home in Henley - the third time it has been struck by a vehicle in the last three years.

The crash on Monday completely smashed the front living room windows Picture: NICOLA STANMOREThe crash on Monday completely smashed the front living room windows Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

Police were called to reports of a crash involving a Peugeot Boxer van and a Galloways bus in Main Road, close to the Cross Keys pub, at around 5.10pm on Monday, March 18

Nicola Stanmore was at home with her mother Linda, uncle Thomas and son Luke when they heard a loud bang outside their home.

Recognising the sound of a crash, Thomas got up from the chair he was sitting in next to the front window and ran to the hallway, moments before the single-decker struck the house, filling the room with broken glass.

The road was closed by police for more than three hours and six people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The crash involved a white van and a Galloways bus. After they collided, the bus crashed into the house Picture: NICOLA STANMOREThe crash involved a white van and a Galloways bus. After they collided, the bus crashed into the house Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

This was the third time the house has suffered a crash in the last three years, with previous incidents happening in April 2016 and June 2017.

In 2016, Mrs Stanmore’s mother Linda was thrown across the room and knocked unconscious by the force of the crash.

The road is a national speed limit zone, on a stretch between 30mph zones at Henley and Hemingstone, and is set on a crossroads.

Mrs Stanmore said after the crash happened, they installed steel reinforcements within the brickwork of their front wall to protect their home.

The home's original wall was destroyed in a similar crash in April 2016 Picture: NICOLA STANMOREThe home's original wall was destroyed in a similar crash in April 2016 Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

Mrs Stanmore said without the steel bars, the bus would have smashed right through the house.

“It’s a good job we had the reinforced wall, it did its job,” she said.

“I knew exactly what had happened when I heard the bang.

“It is going to kill someone one day, we are already on our third crash. “It will end up in a death.”

Nicola Stanmore said if it wasn't for the reinforced wall, the bus would have smashed straight thorugh their home Picture: ADAM HOWLETTNicola Stanmore said if it wasn't for the reinforced wall, the bus would have smashed straight thorugh their home Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

She added she has seen her insurance premiums double in the last few years because of the crashes.

The family want to see an extended 30mph zone, traffic calming measures or additional signage in the area to help make motorists aware of the potential dangers.

Mrs Stanmore said she contacted Suffolk Highways after the previous crashes but said the only thing to come of it was the installation of a give way sign at the crossroad.

County Councillor John Field, who represents the Gipping Valley division, said he was aware that the road is a problem and would help support a campaign for more signage.

Nicola Stanmore says more needs to be done to reduce the risk of crashes on Main Road in Henley after a bus crashed into her home Picture: ADAM HOWLETTNicola Stanmore says more needs to be done to reduce the risk of crashes on Main Road in Henley after a bus crashed into her home Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

However, he was reluctant backing the creation of a 30mph zone as he was doubtful that motorists would obey the new limit.

Trevor Whiting, Galloway’s head of operations, said he backed the family’s claim that the area was high risk.

He said: “Our thoughts are with everyone involved in yesterday’s incident, including our driver and passengers.

“We wholeheartedly support the householders view that this junction is a high-risk area, especially as it is increasingly used as a route to and from Otley College.”

A van ended up on their front lawn after the crash in June 2017 Picture: NICOLA STANMOREA van ended up on their front lawn after the crash in June 2017 Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

Suffolk Highways have been contacted for comment.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The bus struck the house following a collision in Henley's Main Road Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

Fresh Instagram account opened in killer’s name hours after first blocked

Isaac Calver appeared to have returned to Instagram hours after his original account was removed Picture: INSTAGRAM

Ipswich barber hit man with bottle in late night attack

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Lorry sheds load of ball bearings at the Copdock Interchange

A1214. Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The bus struck the house following a collision in Henley's Main Road Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

Fresh Instagram account opened in killer’s name hours after first blocked

Isaac Calver appeared to have returned to Instagram hours after his original account was removed Picture: INSTAGRAM

Ipswich barber hit man with bottle in late night attack

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Lorry sheds load of ball bearings at the Copdock Interchange

A1214. Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Chefs battle it out to be named the best in Suffolk

Dessert from Luke Bailey form the Salthouse Harbour Hotel Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

14 family Easter egg hunts in Suffolk for spring 2019

There are loads of Easter egg hunts happening in Suffolk this April Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Potential ‘chemical incident’ at Suffolk hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel may be the scene of a chemical incident Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Bus smashes into family’s home - the third time it has been struck by a vehicle in three years

Nicola Stanmore said it was the third time the house has been struck by a vehicle in the last four years Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

‘I was open to staying there but the new manager came in and said no’ - McGoldrick on his Town departure

David McGoldrick left Ipswich Town last summer after Paul Hurst replaced Mick McCarthy as manager. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists