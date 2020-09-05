Families enjoy socially distanced ‘fun day’ with TikTok dances in Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 16:00 05 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:03 05 September 2020
Charlotte Bond
Children learnt TikTok dances, played cricket and watched a socially distanced Punch and Judy at a sell-out event for families in Ipswich – making the most of the 17 acre gardens at Wherstead Park.
With indoor events off the cards for the foreseeable future, Wherstead Park held its very own ‘family fun day’ for 184 guests.
The event was held within the huge gardens, for those looking for family games, dance activities, or some quality family time in a different setting.
Jonathan Senior, the events manager at Wherstead Park, decided to host a variety of outdoor events when it became apparent that it would be impossible to hold activities inside the mansion.
He said: “We’ve done an Opera concert, had a posh beer garden last week and now we’ve done the family fun day.
“We wanted to make the most of our beautiful gardens and for us it was lovely to see the space safely full.”
Mr Senior said the event, which ran from 11am to 4pm, was fully booked, with guests choosing from a variety of arrival-time time slots to ensure social distancing was followed.
“It really was a lovely day and the weather held off for us which was great,” said Mr Senior.
The highlights of the day were the socially-distanced Punch and Judy, the TikTok dance classes and the treasure hunt.
Cricket and croquet were also popular with the children, while there was a fully licenced bar for the adults.
Can you spot your children enjoying the family fun day in our photos?
