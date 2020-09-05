Gallery

Families enjoy socially distanced ‘fun day’ with TikTok dances in Ipswich

Aubree and Harrison at the family fun day at Wherstead Park Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Children learnt TikTok dances, played cricket and watched a socially distanced Punch and Judy at a sell-out event for families in Ipswich – making the most of the 17 acre gardens at Wherstead Park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jemima at the family fun day at Wherstead Park in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Jemima at the family fun day at Wherstead Park in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

With indoor events off the cards for the foreseeable future, Wherstead Park held its very own ‘family fun day’ for 184 guests.

The event was held within the huge gardens, for those looking for family games, dance activities, or some quality family time in a different setting.

Jonathan Senior, the events manager at Wherstead Park, decided to host a variety of outdoor events when it became apparent that it would be impossible to hold activities inside the mansion.

Mabel and Amelia enjoying the socially distanced family fun day at Wherstead Park Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Mabel and Amelia enjoying the socially distanced family fun day at Wherstead Park Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

He said: “We’ve done an Opera concert, had a posh beer garden last week and now we’ve done the family fun day.

“We wanted to make the most of our beautiful gardens and for us it was lovely to see the space safely full.”

Mr Senior said the event, which ran from 11am to 4pm, was fully booked, with guests choosing from a variety of arrival-time time slots to ensure social distancing was followed.

The socially distanced Punch and Judy puppet show at Wherstead Park Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The socially distanced Punch and Judy puppet show at Wherstead Park Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“It really was a lovely day and the weather held off for us which was great,” said Mr Senior.

The highlights of the day were the socially-distanced Punch and Judy, the TikTok dance classes and the treasure hunt.

Cricket and croquet were also popular with the children, while there was a fully licenced bar for the adults.

Marie Childs with Roman, and Sophia with Helen Collins. A family fun day at Wherstead park Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Marie Childs with Roman, and Sophia with Helen Collins. A family fun day at Wherstead park Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Can you spot your children enjoying the family fun day in our photos?

Annie Adamson of Queen Bee Coffee at the family fun day at Wherstead Park in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Annie Adamson of Queen Bee Coffee at the family fun day at Wherstead Park in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lillie and Ronnie were all smiles at the outdoor family fun day at Wherstead Park Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Lillie and Ronnie were all smiles at the outdoor family fun day at Wherstead Park Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lisa and Amanda Robson with Amelia Wilson enjoying their time at the family fun day at Wherstead Park Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Lisa and Amanda Robson with Amelia Wilson enjoying their time at the family fun day at Wherstead Park Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Colin Swain with Alfie at the family fun day at Wherstead Park Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Colin Swain with Alfie at the family fun day at Wherstead Park Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Dan and Claire Holland enjoyed their day out at Wherstead Park Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Dan and Claire Holland enjoyed their day out at Wherstead Park Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND