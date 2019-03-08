Family and friends search for missing 48-year-old Richard Frost from Great Blakenham

Richard Frost, 48, from Great Blakenham, has been missing since May 26 Picture: ANDY FROST ANDY FROST

The family and friends of a missing 48-year-old man from Great Blakenham are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Richard Frost, pictured left. His family and police officers are concerned for his welfare Picture: ANDY FROST Richard Frost, pictured left. His family and police officers are concerned for his welfare Picture: ANDY FROST

Richard Frost was last seen at his home in the village at around 5pm on Sunday, May 26 and has not been seen since.

Since his disappearance, his family and friends have been desperately searching for him, putting up posters in nearby villages in the hope it will jog someone's memory of seeing him.

Richard is described as white, of slim build with short fair hair.

His brother Andrew said they realised he was missing when he didn't turn up for work at Munton's Malt factory in Stowmarket on Tuesday.

Richard Frost, from Great Blakenham has been missing since Sunday. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Richard Frost, from Great Blakenham has been missing since Sunday. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

"The search for Richard goes on," he said. "I have had some posters made up and have been round Woodbridge, Martlesham, Claydon and Great Blakenham with them.

"I went over to his house on Sunday at about 1pm for a cup of tea and left him about 2.30pm.

"Then he left home and went to our Dad's to watch the play-off final on TV.

"He would have left Dad's at around 5pm.

"His movements from there are a mystery - he didn't show up for work on Tuesday.

"He has never gone missing before but has got mental health issues, that's why we are so concerned for him.

"I would like to say to him that there's no issue we can't deal with, he can come home and live with his family and has nothing to worry about."

If you have seen Richard or have any information about where he may be, call Suffolk police on 101 quoting incident reference 231 of May 28.