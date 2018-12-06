Family’s thanks for tributes to much-loved football referee who died suddenly

Daniel Mason is pictured in his new referee’s kit in April 2007. Picture: COURTESY OF SUFFOLK FA Archant

Relatives of a popular football referee have thanked those who have paid emotional tributes to him after his sudden death.

Daniel Mason pictured when he was an assistant referee at last season’s Suffolk Senior Reserve Cup Final at Needham Market between Felixstowe and Walton United and Stowmarket Town Picture: COURTESY OF SUFFOLK FA Daniel Mason pictured when he was an assistant referee at last season’s Suffolk Senior Reserve Cup Final at Needham Market between Felixstowe and Walton United and Stowmarket Town Picture: COURTESY OF SUFFOLK FA

Family of Daniel Mason say the 33-year-old’s untimely death on Wednesday, November 21, which has now been confirmed as being diabetes-related, has left a big hole in their lives.

Their tributes were met with an outpouring of sadness from the Suffolk community, where Mr Mason had been a referee for more than 10 years since first pulling on the black kit in 2007.

Many clubs held a minute’s silence at the start of their Saturday games, with others writing emotional tributes on social media.

Suffolk FA senior referee development officer Alan Dale said: “Daniel was a well-respected figure amongst his colleagues and the refereeing family will miss him dearly.

“The infectious laugh that Dan possessed meant that he was a popular figure in any match day environment or dressing room.

“On behalf of everyone at Suffolk FA, our thoughts and condolences are with Daniel’s family.”

Mr Mason’s funeral service will be held at St Andrew’s Church, Great Finborough on Friday, December 14 at 2pm.

His family have asked that flowers and charitable donations to Suffolk Football Association, which will be used for the development of referees in the county, can be sent to Meredith Greengrass Funeral Service in Stowmarket.

Mr Mason leaves behind two children and his partner Zoe.

In an earlier statement, his father David and mother Susan said: “We were very proud of Daniel and loved him with all our hearts.

“He did struggle with life but was always happy.

“Daniel has left a big hole in our hearts and will be missed every day.

“Daniel’s refereeing meant the world to him, in the past he had put it before work if he had to.

“We have been overwhelmed with the response and tributes paid to Daniel.”

