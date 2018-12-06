Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Family’s thanks for tributes to much-loved football referee who died suddenly

06 December, 2018 - 07:43
Daniel Mason is pictured in his new referee’s kit in April 2007. Picture: COURTESY OF SUFFOLK FA

Daniel Mason is pictured in his new referee’s kit in April 2007. Picture: COURTESY OF SUFFOLK FA

Archant

Relatives of a popular football referee have thanked those who have paid emotional tributes to him after his sudden death.

Daniel Mason pictured when he was an assistant referee at last season’s Suffolk Senior Reserve Cup Final at Needham Market between Felixstowe and Walton United and Stowmarket Town Picture: COURTESY OF SUFFOLK FADaniel Mason pictured when he was an assistant referee at last season’s Suffolk Senior Reserve Cup Final at Needham Market between Felixstowe and Walton United and Stowmarket Town Picture: COURTESY OF SUFFOLK FA

Family of Daniel Mason say the 33-year-old’s untimely death on Wednesday, November 21, which has now been confirmed as being diabetes-related, has left a big hole in their lives.

Their tributes were met with an outpouring of sadness from the Suffolk community, where Mr Mason had been a referee for more than 10 years since first pulling on the black kit in 2007.

Many clubs held a minute’s silence at the start of their Saturday games, with others writing emotional tributes on social media.

Suffolk FA senior referee development officer Alan Dale said: “Daniel was a well-respected figure amongst his colleagues and the refereeing family will miss him dearly.

“The infectious laugh that Dan possessed meant that he was a popular figure in any match day environment or dressing room.

“On behalf of everyone at Suffolk FA, our thoughts and condolences are with Daniel’s family.”

Mr Mason’s funeral service will be held at St Andrew’s Church, Great Finborough on Friday, December 14 at 2pm.

His family have asked that flowers and charitable donations to Suffolk Football Association, which will be used for the development of referees in the county, can be sent to Meredith Greengrass Funeral Service in Stowmarket.

Mr Mason leaves behind two children and his partner Zoe.

In an earlier statement, his father David and mother Susan said: “We were very proud of Daniel and loved him with all our hearts.

“He did struggle with life but was always happy.

“Daniel has left a big hole in our hearts and will be missed every day.

“Daniel’s refereeing meant the world to him, in the past he had put it before work if he had to.

“We have been overwhelmed with the response and tributes paid to Daniel.”

Would you like to pay tribute to Daniel Mason? Write, giving your full contact details, to andrew.papworth@archant.co.uk

Related articles

Suffolk rap fans publishes cookbook featuring recipes from some of the world’s biggest DJs, MCs and producers

5 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Samuel �Fatty� Hemingway and Scott �Booda� Picture: Jahed Quddus

You might not think to associate hip hop with the art of cuisine, but according to Suffolk rapper Scott “Booda” French, “food and rap is a pairing as logical as bacon and eggs”.

Survey launched to seek community views on new Woodbridge youth centre

05:30 Katy Sandalls
An architect's CGI image of how the new Jetty Lane centre could look Picture: CONFABRICOR

A new survey has been launched to find out what community members want to see in a brand-new youth centre being created in Woodbridge.

Video ‘I’m more than just that heritage’ – Helen Pankhurst readies herself for chancellor role

05:30 Dominic Moffitt
Helen Pankhurst says that she is more than just her heritage Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Her ancestors fought for British women’s suffrage and soon she will become the first chancellor of the University of Suffolk.

Family’s thanks for tributes to much-loved football referee who died suddenly

14 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Daniel Mason is pictured in his new referee’s kit in April 2007. Picture: COURTESY OF SUFFOLK FA

Relatives of a popular football referee have thanked those who have paid emotional tributes to him after his sudden death.

Survey launched to seek community views on new Woodbridge youth centre

05:30 Katy Sandalls
An architect's CGI image of how the new Jetty Lane centre could look Picture: CONFABRICOR

A new survey has been launched to find out what community members want to see in a brand-new youth centre being created in Woodbridge.

Ipswich teenager targeted by group in revenge attack, court hears

Yesterday, 17:26 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was allegedly “butchered” to death in a revenge attack by members of a rival group, the first day of a murder trial has heard.

A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills reopens after day of chaos on roads

Yesterday, 21:11 Adam Howlett
An overturned lorry blocked both lanes of the eastbound carriageway Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Highways England has confirmed the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills is now fully open to traffic after a day of chaos on the roads.

‘They’re like buses’ - police bemoan number of cars with expired MOTs

Yesterday, 19:48 Andrew Papworth
Suffolk police have noticed a rise in cars without MOTs. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Traffic officers have hit out at the number of cars they find without valid MOTs, saying: “They’re like buses.”

Plans for Ipswich northern bypass business case delayed

Yesterday, 18:11 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Possible sites in Suffolk for the proposed northern bypass, Lower Road,Westerfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The business case for a northern relief road in Ipswich has been delayed until at least 2019, it has emerged.

Council heading to court next month over ‘dangerously unsafe’ former Fisons building

Yesterday, 19:30 Katy Sandalls
Firefighters attended two fires at the old Fisons building in Bramford this year Picture: GREGG BROWN

Mid Suffolk District Council will be heading to court next month over the former Fisons buildings in Bramford, it has been revealed.

Most read

A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills reopens after day of chaos on roads

An overturned lorry blocked both lanes of the eastbound carriageway Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Orwell Bridge closed as overturned lorry causes traffic chaos

Highways England warned drivers that moving the lorry would be a protracted recovery operation Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Updated A14 eastbound disruption expected to continue until 11pm - stretch between Nacton and Sevenhills remains closed

Traffic is at a standstill in Portman Road because of the Orwell Bridge chaos Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Ipswich teenager targeted by group in revenge attack, court hears

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Breaking News Orwell Bridge partly reopens as cars released from standstill traffic

Highways England warned drivers that moving the lorry would be a protracted recovery operation Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Live Ipswich murder victim attacked by group ‘seeking revenge’ for perceived loss of respect, trial hears - live coverage from opening day

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide