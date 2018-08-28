Family pay tribute to ‘loving and caring’ cyclist Richard ‘Ricky’ Tapp who died following crash in Sutton

The family of Richard 'Ricky' Tapp, 48, from Melton, who died following a crash in Sutton last week, have described him as a 'gentle soul' Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

The family of a man who died following a crash in Sutton last week have described him as a ‘gentle soul’ with a ‘loving nature’.

Police were called to reports of a crash involving a cyclist and a red Honda CRV on the B1083, between Heath Road and All Saints Church, at around 5.45pm on Monday, January 7.

Richard ‘Ricky’ Tapp, 48, from Melton, was the cyclist involved in the collision and died at the scene.

Today, his family have issued a tribute in memory of Mr Tapp, describing him as a ‘free spirit’ with a ‘cheery chuckle’.

Their tribute reads: “Ricky was a very loving and caring individual who enjoyed nothing more than sharing all of those special times with his friends and family, his loving nature only meant that Ricky was adored by us all.

“If we were to describe Ricky we would say that he had a gentle soul, a cheery chuckle, and was a free spirit with a great love of the local area, somewhere he lived all of his life.

“It didn’t matter what time of day or night it was, or what Mother Earth could throw his way, Ricky would be out and about enjoying everything life around him had to offer.

“Ricky was from a large, extended family and was a loving son, a brother to nine siblings and their respective partners, as well as being a doting uncle and great uncle.

“Ricky was known by many, not a day would go by where someone wouldn’t recognise him out and about where a gentle smile or friendly hello would always be exchanged.

“Ricky had a great love of music, he was a fan of many sports including tennis and football, being an avid Ipswich Town and Arsenal supporter but he would also enjoy the more tranquil side of life where he would potter in the garden, making countless cups of tea for his visitors.”