‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

Market traders have left a floral tribute to John Stow at the Cornhill Picture: PAUL GEATER

The sister of a man who died after falling on the steps at the newly-revamped Cornhill in Ipswich has paid tribute to her “lovely brother” following his sudden death.

John Stow, 83, of east Ipswich, sustained serious head and facial injuries when he fell during a shopping trip on Saturday morning. He was taken to hospital but sadly died from his injuries at 2.30pm on Sunday.

His sister Vivien Pryke, 79, said today: “He was a lovely brother, a very quiet man. He was a bachelor and never married. He worked at Cranes and worked hard all his life.

”When he retired he looked after my mum. He was just a loving brother and I am so sad he has gone in this way.”

She continued: “Nobody should end their life that way, I just can’t believe it.

“I am still in shock. I don’t know how or why he fell. He wasn’t young but he was able to go shopping alone and live independently, it shouldn’t have happened.”

Ipswich Borough Council has offered their condolences to the family and confirmed they are investigating the accident.

Mrs Pryke continued: “We have been in touch with the borough council and we are glad they are investigating.

“What will come of it, I don’t know. Hopefully it can be sorted so it doesn’t happen again.”

Dennis Girling was married to Mr Stow and Mrs Pryke’s late sister and said: “It was such a shock. He was on his own at the time and we found out because a friend saw him lying there.

“She recognised his hat, he always wore the same hat when he was out. She spoke with paramedics when they arrived and she contacted John’s sister.”

He described Mr Stow as being fit and healthy, although he hadn’t seen him for some time.

Mr Stow was a life-long bachelor who tended to keep himself to himself.

“He was a big stamp collector,” said Mr Girling. “He was a sombre man, he didn’t drink or smoke and he certainly didn’t go out with women.”

The friend who went to his aid contacted the family and told them what she saw but the family are still trying to piece together how the accident happened, said Mrs Pryke.

Mrs Pryke and the family wanted to thank those who helped her brother at the scene, especially the market traders who rushed to his aid and called the ambulance.