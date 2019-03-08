Overcast

'She would help anyone who needed her' - Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

PUBLISHED: 14:03 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:07 15 July 2019

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Archant

An Ipswich family has paid tribute to a "much-loved" mother-of-two who was tragically killed after a crash in the town.

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTERThe closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER

Angela Last, 57, also known as Tracey, was killed following a two-car crash involving a Nissan Qashqai and a Ford Fusion in Wherstead Road around 7.15am on July 3.

Mrs Last, who was driving the Qashqai, was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

In a statement issued through Suffolk police, Mrs Last's family said she would be "hugely missed".

The statement read: "Tracey Last was tragically taken from us on the morning of July 3, 2019.

"She was a much-loved wife to Clive for many years and cherished daughter to Tony and Ann.

"Tracey was sister to Dale, Bonnie and Toni and a wonderful mum to Derry and Ryan, along with their partners Stacey and Meredith.

"A devoted and fantastic nanny to all of her grandchildren - Curtis, Brooke, Calli and Finley.

"Tracey was a friendly and outgoing person, she would help anyone who needed her and had a lot of time for her family.

"Tracey will be hugely missed by all of her family, friends, and everyone that knew her."

The road was closed for several hours on July 3 between the roundabouts of junction 56 on the A14 and the roundabout to Wherstead Road, next to the ski-slope.

A man, who was driving the Ford Fusion in the crash, suffered serious injuries and was also taken to hospital for treatment.

Witnesses to the collision are asked to click here to report information or alternatively, call the serious collision investigation team on 101, quoting reference CAD 45 of July 3.

Anyone who may have relevant dash-cam or mobile phone footage is asked to click here.

