Family share photo of woman stabbed to death by husband

Murder victim Jean Ryan was stabbed to death by her husband Shaun Ryan, of Felixstowe. Picture: FAMILY OF JEAN RYAN Archant

The family of Jean Ryan, who was brutally stabbed to death by her husband at their Felixstowe home, have today released a photograph of the beloved sister.

Shaun Ryan, 64, was yesterday sentenced to 12 years in prison with an extended licence period of five years for the murder of his wife Jean, 67.

Mrs Ryan’s brother, John Hogan, described the killer as a “very violent man” as he was sentenced.

Mr Hogan, who regrettably had not seen his sister for 20 years before her death in 2016 following a family argument, said she was “a bright girl” and had many great jobs during her life.

She had written to her brother shortly before her death but had not mentioned any problems she was having with the former soldier.

Sentencing the Ryan, Judge David Goodin made him the subject of a hybrid order which means he will be detained in hospital under section 45a of the Mental Health Act for as long as considered necessary.

Ryan had denied murdering his wife but later admitted a lesser charge of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

The court heard that since the 1970s Ryan had suffered a number of head injuries, which had left him with epilepsy.

Judge Goodin said the attack was “savage” and that her last few moments must have been “terrifying” as she tried to escape from her husband.

Police were called to the couple’s home in Gosford Way, Felixstowe, after receiving a 999 call from Mrs Ryan who was screaming and shouting as her husband was approaching her.

She suffered 14 stab wounds to her head, chest, abdomen, arms and legs and blunt force injuries to her head and face.

When police arrived, Ryan said: “She deserved it, lying bitch”, adding: “I want the jewellery back. She won’t need it in the afterlife.”

