Family safe after Ipswich house fire
Published: 2:15 PM January 31, 2021
- Credit: Archant
A family are unscathed following a bedroom fire in Ipswich.
The fire service was alerted to the blaze in Franklin Road just before midday today.
Two appliances from Ipswich East and one from Princes Street attended the emergency in the residential street.
When crews arrived, all members of the family were out of the semi-detached house and no-one was hurt.
Crew Commander Carolyn Crabb said the fire was confined to one bedroom, and the firefighters were just doing their final checks.
The fire is not believed to be suspicious.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said officers attended, but by the time they got there the fire was out.
