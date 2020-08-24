Felixstowe ‘family man’ and father-of-six dies after sudden heart attack

Sean Case and his youngest grandchild Darcie, who is just six months old.

A Felixstowe lorry driver has been described by his eldest son as “everything you could want from a dad” following his sudden death at just 52 years old.

Mr Case has been described as a big 'family man' following his sudden death. From left to right, his sons Jack and Steve, his daughter Stacey and her wife Emily, Mr Case himself, his youngest daughter Kathryn, and one of his youngest sons Michael.

Sean Case, a HGV driver for Maritime Transport in Felixstowe, was taken to hospital when he collapsed on duty in Snetterton after complaining of chest pain.

The 52-year-old, who had not suffered any previous health conditions, was stabilised by paramedics and put into an induced coma by doctors at Norwich and Norfolk University Hospital.

He died the following day on Tuesday, August 4, with his family around him.

Mr Case leaves behind his partner Samantha, his six children Steve, 31, Stacey, 30, Jack, 25, Kathryn, 18, Michael, 15, and Joe 11, along with his four grandchildren, Abbi, Oscar, Millie and Darcie.

Sean Case and his eldest granddaughter Abbi, who is 11 years old.

Steve Case said his father – who moved to Felixstowe from Slough in 1985 – was “loving and caring” and his main hobby was his family.

He said the family is in “complete shock” following the sudden death – adding that, despite being a smoker, Mr Case was in “relatively good health” and even managed to complete a number of parkruns last year.

Mr Case said: “He was everything you could ever want for a dad.

“He was loving and caring, and he may have had an unconventional family, but to us he was just dad.”

Kathryn and Michael Case, pictured with their dad Sean Case who has died at the age of 52 after suffering a heart attack.

Mr Case also leaves behind his mother Bridget and his two daughter-in-laws, Kyrie and Emily. He also had a sister Mandy and two brothers, Billy and Rob, who he loved dearly.

Steve Case described his dad as a “big family man” who would spend any of his spare time with his young family, especially his four grandchildren who he adored.

Before getting his HGV licence in 2015, Mr Case spent many years as a taxi driver in Ipswich, Felixstowe and Woodbridge, working either for himself or for a number of firms, including Hawk Express.

His son said Mr Case was sick and tired of being self-employed and not having a good work/life balance.

Sean Case pictured with his youngest son Joe, who is now aged 11. Mr Case leaves behind six children and four grandchildren following his sudden death.

He said his father “fell in love” with being a HGV driver and thoroughly enjoyed his job.

One of his youngest sons, Michael, has set up a JustGiving page in memory of Mr Case. The 15-year-old will tomorrow be taking part in an eight-hour live stream of playing games online via his video channel on Twitch, with all money raised being donated to Heart Research UK.

He will play Apex, Hyper Scape, Warzone, Destiny and finally Uno from 10am to 6pm. The difficulty levels will increase when he hits a certain amount of donations.

You can watch Michael and show your support here.