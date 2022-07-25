Ipswich Town open day attracts thousands for fun activities and to meet the players

Gallery

Fans were able to meet their Ipswich Town heroes as the club through open the doors to Portman Road for a day of fun activities ahead of the big kick-off.

It was the first time since 2019 that the club had staged its popular open day because of the Covid pandemic.

Fans were able to get signatures and selfies with the players and staff, before enjoying the wide range of activities on offer in the fan zone, and watching the first team train.

Activities included seeing YouTuber and football freestyler Daniel Cutting, taking part in balloon modelling, inflatable activities, mini golf and football coaching sessions, run by the Ipswich Town Foundation.

Fans were then able to watch manager Kieran McKenna and his coaching team put the players through their paces in a training session in the stadium.

Town goalkeeper Christian Walton said: "It has been unbelievable.

"Another great turnout and it shows what the club is doing for the community.

"For us players, it is really great to have that backing and support even if it is for a training session. There is probably a bigger turnout here than some League One games which shows the size of the support we have here."

Ipswich fans shared their opinions on the open day, and their thoughts for the upcoming season.

Colin Mayes said: "I have really enjoyed my day, it is a brilliant day.

"Days like this are fantastic, what a great way of getting the children involved and interested in this wonderful football club."

Duncan Addison and his son, Aticus, said: "I think days like this are great, with Covid and things, it is nice to be out here and amongst people."

Harry Forsdyke said: "It gets everyone involved and allows people in the community to come together to see what Ipswich Town has to offer."

Jamie King said: "The sheer amount of people that are here today, I know it is the school holidays, but there are just as many adults here as there are children and things like this are amazing."

Jamie's children Fletcher and Spencer said: "We are looking forward to seeing Wes Burns and Conor Chaplin, and I think we can get playoffs."

Town kick-off the 2022-23 League One campaign on Saturday June 30, against Bolton Wanderers at Portman Road.

Thousands flocked to Portman Road for the clubs annual open day - Credit: Ross Halls

