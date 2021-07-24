News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Christmas in July! Ipswich friends host summer festive feast

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 9:10 PM July 24, 2021    Updated: 7:29 AM July 25, 2021
A group of friends from the Fat Cat in Ipswich had their long-awaited Christmas party over the weekend

A group of friends from the Fat Cat in Ipswich had their long-awaited Christmas party over the weekend - Credit: Oliver Sullivan

A group of friends from the Fat Cat pub has celebrated Christmas in July – complete with all the trimmings.

The group, who call themselves the "Fat Cat Weirdos" held the Christmas party on Saturday evening after their annual December get-together was cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.

The friends regularly meet up at the Fat Cat and have a Christmas party at one of their houses

The friends regularly meet up at the Fat Cat and have a Christmas party at one of their houses - Credit: Oliver Sullivan

Complete with Santa hats, crackers and a Christmas tree, the group enjoyed a turkey dinner thanks to host Louise Rice and husband Steve.

Guests were treated to a full turkey dinner, complete with all the trimmings

Guests were treated to a full turkey dinner, complete with all the trimmings - Credit: Oliver Sullivan

The traditional turkey timings dilemma wasn't enough to keep a smile off their faces, with buck's fizz and homemade wine from group member Richard Hadgraft flowing throughout the evening.

Host Steve was full of smiles throughout the evening

Host Steve was full of smiles throughout the evening - Credit: Oliver Sullivan

Louise said it was "so nice" to have everyone together again.

She said: "It was so difficult not being together for Christmas last year because of Covid. I'd like it to be Christmas every day if I could.

"Everyone has had a lovely night and we're all completely stuffed. It's just been like having a normal Christmas all over again."

Everyone pulled a cracker and read out their jokes before tucking into a turkey dinner

Everyone pulled a cracker and read out their jokes before tucking into a turkey dinner - Credit: Oliver Sullivan

All guests were given a Santa hat to boost the summer Christmas spirit

All guests were given a Santa hat to boost the summer Christmas spirit - Credit: Oliver Sullivan

Drinks were flowing throughout the night

Drinks were flowing throughout the night - Credit: Oliver Sullivan

The group had waited until the lifting of coronavirus restrictions to finally host their annual celebration

The group had waited until the lifting of coronavirus restrictions to finally host their annual celebration - Credit: Oliver Sullivan


