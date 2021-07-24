Gallery
Christmas in July! Ipswich friends host summer festive feast
- Credit: Oliver Sullivan
A group of friends from the Fat Cat pub has celebrated Christmas in July – complete with all the trimmings.
The group, who call themselves the "Fat Cat Weirdos" held the Christmas party on Saturday evening after their annual December get-together was cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.
Complete with Santa hats, crackers and a Christmas tree, the group enjoyed a turkey dinner thanks to host Louise Rice and husband Steve.
The traditional turkey timings dilemma wasn't enough to keep a smile off their faces, with buck's fizz and homemade wine from group member Richard Hadgraft flowing throughout the evening.
Louise said it was "so nice" to have everyone together again.
She said: "It was so difficult not being together for Christmas last year because of Covid. I'd like it to be Christmas every day if I could.
"Everyone has had a lovely night and we're all completely stuffed. It's just been like having a normal Christmas all over again."
