Christmas in July! Ipswich friends host summer festive feast

Gallery

Published: 9:10 PM July 24, 2021 Updated: 7:29 AM July 25, 2021

A group of friends from the Fat Cat in Ipswich had their long-awaited Christmas party over the weekend - Credit: Oliver Sullivan

A group of friends from the Fat Cat pub has celebrated Christmas in July – complete with all the trimmings.

The group, who call themselves the "Fat Cat Weirdos" held the Christmas party on Saturday evening after their annual December get-together was cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.

The friends regularly meet up at the Fat Cat and have a Christmas party at one of their houses - Credit: Oliver Sullivan

Complete with Santa hats, crackers and a Christmas tree, the group enjoyed a turkey dinner thanks to host Louise Rice and husband Steve.

Guests were treated to a full turkey dinner, complete with all the trimmings - Credit: Oliver Sullivan

The traditional turkey timings dilemma wasn't enough to keep a smile off their faces, with buck's fizz and homemade wine from group member Richard Hadgraft flowing throughout the evening.

Host Steve was full of smiles throughout the evening - Credit: Oliver Sullivan

Louise said it was "so nice" to have everyone together again.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "It was so difficult not being together for Christmas last year because of Covid. I'd like it to be Christmas every day if I could.

"Everyone has had a lovely night and we're all completely stuffed. It's just been like having a normal Christmas all over again."

Everyone pulled a cracker and read out their jokes before tucking into a turkey dinner - Credit: Oliver Sullivan

All guests were given a Santa hat to boost the summer Christmas spirit - Credit: Oliver Sullivan

Drinks were flowing throughout the night - Credit: Oliver Sullivan

The group had waited until the lifting of coronavirus restrictions to finally host their annual celebration - Credit: Oliver Sullivan



