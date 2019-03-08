Woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman has died following a road collision in Ipswich.

The crash happened at 7.15am on Wednesday morning in Wherstead Road.

A Ford Fusion and a Nissan Qashqai were involved in the collision.

The female driver of the Qashqai was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

Suffolk police said the woman's next of kin have been informed.

The male driver of the Ford Fusion sustained serious injuries and was taken to by land ambulance to hospital.

The road remains closed in both directions to allow an investigation into the circumstances of the collision.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Police are asking motorists to find an alternative route.

Witnesses to the collision are asked to visit suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update.

Alternatively, call the serious collision investigation team on 101.

Anybody who may have relevant dash-cam or mobile phone footage is asked to visit suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/9-dashboard-camera-report-form.

Quote reference CAD 45 of July 3.