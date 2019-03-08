E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Priest retires after 56 years in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 13:54 30 August 2019

Father Francis Leeder of St Pancras church in Ipswich, who is retiring aged 80 Picture: LIBBY GRIGGS

Father Francis Leeder of St Pancras church in Ipswich, who is retiring aged 80 Picture: LIBBY GRIGGS

LIBBY GRIGGS

Well-known Catholic priest Father Francis Leeder, who has spent nearly 40 years at St Pancras church in Ipswich town centre, is to retire.

Father Francis Leeder in 1966 Picture:ST PANCRAS CHURCHFather Francis Leeder in 1966 Picture:ST PANCRAS CHURCH

Fr Leeder has been parish priest at St Pancras since 1981, having first come to the town in 1963.

Popularly known as Sam, he said he has lost count of the number of couples he has married and babies he baptised in that time.

Fr Leeder, aged 80, said: "I have had a great life. People have been so kind to me.

"I shall leave St Pancras with many happy memories and warm feelings as a result of the welcome and support that I have enjoyed from the parishioners. My successor is coming to a lovely parish."

You may also want to watch:

Fr Leeder said he had witnessed "many miracles of healing" as a hospital chaplain, but having to cope with the deaths of three children in a house fire meant he "never had any time for anyone who played with matches."

Fr Leeder also had to deal with an arsonist setting the church on fire on Christmas Day in 1985.

He came to St Pancras as a curate, his first permanent appointment, before moving to St John's, Norwich, now the Catholic cathedral, from 1970-73 and then Woodbridge before returning to St Pancras in 1981.

For many years Fr Leeder was an active member of the local scout movement.

He also used to sail and act as a caller for two barn dance bands in his leisure time.

He will be retiring to Melton after Fr Russell Frost succeeds him on Sunday September 1 as parish priest at St Pancras.

Parishioner Stephen Donaghy said: "Fr Leeder has been an absolute stalwart of the parish. He says that no-one is irreplacable, but he comes pretty close."

Most Read

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

‘What a moment!’ Watch Stormzy and Ed Sheeran perform at Chantry Park

Stormzy joins Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: TWITTER/@IPSWICHTOWNFANS

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Farewell Cornhenge – the Ipswich sculpture no one loved

Barriers have gone up around

Stormzy appears on stage with Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

Most Read

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

‘What a moment!’ Watch Stormzy and Ed Sheeran perform at Chantry Park

Stormzy joins Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: TWITTER/@IPSWICHTOWNFANS

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Farewell Cornhenge – the Ipswich sculpture no one loved

Barriers have gone up around

Stormzy appears on stage with Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Snow Patrol to play Ipswich Regent in November

Snow Patrol will play at the Ipswich Regent in November Picture: POLYDOR

‘I would just ask for a wee bit more patience if things aren’t going our way’ – Lambert’s message to fans ahead of Shrewsbury visit

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Pagepix Ltd

Non-League podcast: Practical jokers, Sin Bin latest!, Celebs in the game. Plus! Why Sunday League football is so great

Left to right: Marcus Garnham, Carl Marston, Mike Bacon and Christian Appleford

Town’s game at Accrington now a 12pm Sunday kick-off due to Sky selection

Ipswich Town fans pictured in the away end at Accrington Stanley last season. Photo: Pagepix

Dozzell named in England U20 squad, but Downes only on standby

Andre Dozzell in action for England U21s, against Germany, at Colchester last year. Photo: Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists