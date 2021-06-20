Published: 7:00 AM June 20, 2021

Daughter Cara is paying a Father's Day tribute to dad Robert Medd, known to thousands of BBC Radio Suffolk listeners as "Roller Robbie".

"He helped me through lockdown whilst being heavily pregnant and moving home! I never do things easy," she said.

"He always puts me and the kiddies first, and is helping with his grandson and now with his new granddaughter.

Cara said her move had been postponed due to Covid-19, but once it could go ahead Robert helped with everything, including moving furniture for her.

Robert Medd with grandson Wade - Credit: Cara Medd

He also helps with her children, two-year-old Wade, and baby Romee, who has just turned seven months.

"The children dote on him and when they see he is here just go straight to him," Cara said.

She added it had been difficult when they couldn't see him at times due to lockdown restrictions, but there had been lots of window visits.

At first Wade called him "Grumps", but then coined the name "Bobert", which has now become a family nickname.

"Me and his grandkiddies love and adore their 'Bobert' so much! He deserves all the love and attention always, especially on Daddy’s Day," Cara said.

Carl, left, and Cara, right, with parents Robert and Sandra Medd - Credit: Cara Medd

She and her brother, Carl, were planning to treat their Dad on Father's Day, with Carl possibly taking him out for breakfast.

Robert, 62, regularly appeared on the popular Nick Risby at Night show until the end of 2020, as part of a "dynamic duo" with Nick. He performed comedy segments including a Tommy Cooper impression.

Robert Medd with granddaughter Romee - Credit: Cara Medd

Robert Medd and grandson Wade - Credit: Cara Medd

He took voluntary redundancy when it was proposed to replace the show with a national programme, although in the end the programme was saved.

"His radio listeners were gutted when he left. The love he was shown, and is still shown, just shows how much every one appreciates him, and says so much about him as a person," Cara said.

"He is one of a kind. His listeners and all his family love it when he now makes guest appearances."

Robbie is also a popular presenter on Hospital Radio Ipswich.



