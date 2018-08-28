Fears over spate of town break-ins

The four burglaries are though to have occured withing a few days of each other in December Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A string of burglaries in a quiet rural town has left residents and councillors on high alert.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are asking residents to be extra vigilant and to report any suspicious activity following a series of incidents in Hadleigh and Holton St Mary.

Suffolk police have not confirmed if the burglaries are connected.

Firstly, a high street business was broken into between 5pm on December 12 and 9.30am December 13.

The thieves involved took cash from inside but no stock from the shop.

Also in Hadleigh, an orange Hitachi mini digger was stolen from a site near Bridge Street sometime between November 29 and December 12.

At around 2.30am on Friday, December 14, another premises in High Street was broken into.

A glass door panel was smashed to allow entry to the burglars and a number of electrical items were stolen.

A fourth break-in Holton St Mary has also taken place.

A house was broken into in Hadleigh Road between 4.45pm on December 13 and 7.40am on December 14.

A number of power tools were stolen from the property.

Babergh councillor for Hadleigh (South) ward, Kathryn Grandon, said she had seen an increase in these crimes even before this spate.

“There was another business burgled two weeks ago, a clothes shop in Hall Road,” she said.

“I know how these people must feel. I was burgled two years ago - I thought that living in the High Street would deter them but it happened in broad daylight while I was on holiday.”

Cllr Grandon and other members of the council met with police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore to discuss a growing anti-social behaviour problem in the Babergh district.

She fears the burglaries will be overshadowed by other crimes that have to be tackled.

She added: “When we met the PCC we mostly discussed the growing problem of ‘county lines’, but these crimes will have people worried too.

“Budgets are tight and I hope the resources are available to deal with this.”

If you have any information about any of these incidents or noticed any unusual activity nearby, contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting the relevant crime.