Super slimmer loses nearly 50lbs - and saves a few pounds too

A mum of three has proven you really can eat well for less after cutting her food bill to just £35 a week whilst slimming down from a size 16 to a super skinny size 8.

Clair Moyes, of Trimley, does a monthly shop, spending £130 on healthy groceries for her, her partner and children Blake, Koryn and Mable,

She believes planning is the key to a balanced, low cost diet.

“I plan each meal I am going to have for the month and write down the exact ingredients I need to make those dishes,” she said.

“By doing that I can tally up how much I need of what, so for example mince meat I know I need four packets and I just work down the list.”

We all know shopping when you are hungry is a sure fire way to rack up the bill - and the calorie content of your meals but Clair goes one step further and avoids the supermarket completely to prevent unnecessary purchases.

She continued: “I order my shopping online and then pick the free click and collect option because if I go around the shop temptation is there and I might pick up something I don’t need, also if you get it delivered you can get sent substitutes.

“Some people will go shopping and pick up pasta sauces because they think they might use it whereas I always plan and prepare so I only buy exactly what I need.”

The 31-year-old makes a wide range of dishes including beef and aubergine bake, Mexican stew, pork and apple burgers, chicken risotto and lasagne.

Clair has several other tips for reducing your shopping bill including buying all frozen fruit and vegetables, always checking out the reduced aisle and cooking the same meal for the whole family.

She added: “I also use stores’ own brand of food, I never use expensive brands because I know I am going to add herbs and spices and change it into something better so it is just a base.

“Any food at all we don’t eat I will freeze and if I know my husband won’t be eating with us I’ll make sure I make him his own individual portion.

“I make all sauces myself now and any sauce we don’t use I freeze in an ice cube tray so it is always there to use.”

The Trimley mum embarked on her more frugal lifestyle in February 2018 - and she made it her mission to not only save money but also transform her life.

She said: “I used to just wear leggings because I couldn’t even fit into my size 14 trousers.

“I also have polycystic ovaries and the more you weigh the worse your symptoms are. I didn’t like the way I was and I didn’t go out.”

She added: “I was convinced my husband didn’t fancy me and I just didn’t feel nice. I wasn’t interested in looking good because of how rubbish I felt.”

As well as planning meals and cooking from scratch, Clair also took up walking and eventually running and has gone from a size 16 to a tiny size 8.

“I started running after I lost a little weight and after that there was no stopping me. I walk eight to 10 miles a day, I just get out there, it has completely changed the way I am,” she revealed.

“My life has changed for the better I am just so much happier, I feel like a completely different person.”

The weight loss has also prompted a career change for Clair.

She explains: “I have gone from a weight of 12st 7lbs to my goal weight of 9st 1lbs and I am also now a Slimming World consultant, I have taken on the Trimley group which means I am going to be the person that helps people change their lives and achieve their goals.”

Clair no longer worries about her husband fancying her and says he always comments on how beautiful she looks.

She added: “He always used to compliment me but because I didn’t believe it or feel it I didn’t notice his comments. But now I actually hear them and acknowledge them.”