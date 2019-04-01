Partly Cloudy

Patchwork flagship unveiled in support of Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk

01 April, 2019 - 05:30
Fred. Olsen's flagship, the Balmoral, will wear a patchwork livery to support Elmer's Big Parade - Suffolk Picture: FRED. OLSEN

Fred. Olsen's flagship, the Balmoral, will wear a patchwork livery to support Elmer's Big Parade - Suffolk Picture: FRED. OLSEN

Archant

As they mark their 30th anniversary, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines have unveiled their new-look Balmoral ship in support of St Elizabeth Hospice’s Elmer campaign.

Fred. Olsen are one of the biggest global cruise liner companies and this year they are throwing their weight behind Elmer’s Big Parade - Suffolk, which is organised by the Ipswich-based hospice.

The travel company are one of the 55 sponsors behind the elephants that will make up the summer trail and staff have been raising additional funds for the hospice - which also celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

But their latest bid to support the cause blows everything else out of the water! Their flagship Balmoral has been re-painted with the signature Elmer patchwork design as part of the company’s continual improvement programme.

The vibrant pattern was chosen by Peter Deer, Commercial Director for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, and is based around the children’s picture book character, Elmer the Patchwork Elephant, created by David McKee.

What’s more, the unique patchwork design will be rolled out across Fred. Olsen’s three other ocean ships – Braemar, Boudicca and Black Watch – over the coming months.

The Elmer’s Big Parade - Suffolk art project – will be bringing 55 large Elmer sculptures and 85 young Elmers to the town from June.

The parade is once again being run in conjunction with public art event specialists, Wild in Art, and new partner, Andersen Press, publisher of Elmer.

Fred. Olsen has commissioned its own ‘top secret’ sculpture for the campaign, designed by talented Trimley artist, Angela Ashford.

Norman Lloyd, Campaign Manager for Elmer’s Big Parade - Suffolk, said he was delighted when he heard about the offer and that only it would be foolish not take Fred. Olsen up on their offer to further raise awareness.

He said: “We were thrilled to get Fred. Olsen on board with our campaign as a sponsor and we have been so impressed how they have really gone above and beyond in their efforts to be really involved in the campaign.

“We were hoping that this year’s art trail would be bigger than Pigs Gone Wild but we hadn’t thought in a million years that it would get right round the world.”

And Mr Lloyd said

Mr Deer added: “St Elizabeth Hospice provides a vital service within our community, and has provided invaluable support to many of our colleagues and their families over the years, so we are so proud to be supporting Elmer’s Big Parade - Suffolk as our major local charity campaign in 2019.”

