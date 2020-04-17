Has your dog tried this natural, Suffolk-made food?

Give your dog the healthy diet it was designed to have with help from Primal Raw.

Did you know that 99.9% of our dog’s DNA can be traced back to wolves and wild dogs? Through years of domestication, their diets and environments have changed, but their anatomy hasn’t, so we should really be going back to basics and feeding our beloved four-legged friends a diet that’s appropriate to their species, helping them to be happier, healthier and live longer.

Primal Raw was born three years ago after owner Lucy Reeves learnt how a raw diet can enhance a dog’s life and decided to feed her own dogs a purely raw diet. Feeding a species appropriate diet has many benefits, including, but not only, lowering the risk of developing types of cancer, diabetes, and obesity. Other benefits include fresher breath and cleaner teeth, smaller and firmer poos, less wind, better body and coat condition, and it has also been proven to be great for sensitive pets that suffer from allergies.

Lucy says: “A raw diet is what our lovely pets are designed to eat, it is what Mother Nature wanted. Their bodies deal with raw food much more easily and efficiently than over-processed food which is full of grain, starch, colours and preservatives. These foods often leave them dehydrated which can damage their organs long term. Everything at Primal Raw is completely natural, so you know it’s the best you can find for your dog.”

Primal Raw started out as a small business selling natural, raw dog food from Lucy’s garden shed. Back then, Lucy only had a few second-hand chest freezers and shared orders with her family and friends. They are now coming to the end of their third year trading as Primal Raw Ltd and have reinvested all profits into the growth of the company, including two industrial walk-in freezers, two industrial units and a shop supporting local trade, and home delivery freezer van service covering Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex.

Last year, Primal Raw were proud to be finalists in the Suffolk Business Awards and the FSB Business Awards, which recognised the team’s hardwork and the time dedicated to growing the company, while giving them the opportunity to celebrate their success with other local businesses.

Primal Raw have had to adapt their business in the last few weeks to abide by the recent guidelines set by the Government. Lucy says: “The last few weeks have been a challenge. We’ve had to adapt and completely change our business model, and fast, to keep up. Luckily, I have an amazing team who have worked hard to embrace the changes to keep everything running as well as we could. If anything, I’d like to say this has made us stronger as a team, and a more efficient business.”

Primal Raw have maintained very good stock levels as they have built strong relationships with their suppliers, meaning customers can still purchase their dog’s favourite food without a problem. The team has also implemented numerous safe-guarding practices and customers are still welcome in store – a member of staff will just do your shopping for you! Orders can also be made online and picked up in store using the click and collect service, which is in full operation. They also offer next day nationwide courier delivery for order placed between Monday and Thursday. Lucy says: “As our full-time delivery driver is stranded abroad (we miss you Alan) we have brought in extra drivers to cover the increased delivery service. We have acquired more vehicles and extended our usual routes so we can deliver to all of East Anglia, helping our customers get their usual products while staying safe at home.”

“We pride ourselves on giving as much support and advice to our customers as possible, offering a very wide range of products manufactured across the UK which we know are reliable and great value for money,” Lucy adds.

Join the nearly 3,000 local raw feeders on Primal Raw’s Facebook page for more information, advice or to have a friendly chat. To view stock and place an order, visit their website primalraw.co.uk