Felgains says thank you to the heroes in our NHS, social care and care homes

The Felgains fleet gather for the tribute. Credit: Felgains Ltd Archant

This Suffolk-based care equipment specialist has created a unique video to thank key workers.

An Ipswich-based national supplier of care and mobility equipment and medical consumables has come up with a unique and touching way to say thank you to all the NHS, social care and care home workers who are doing such an incredible job of looking after those who need care amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Felgains Managing Director Sam Webber said: “Over the past few weeks, we’ve watched with growing admiration at the selfless dedication of all those involved in care - they are an inspiration to us all. From the frontline NHS workers to all those in social care, not to mention carers working in care homes and those in domiciliary care, we wanted to extend gratitude in our own unique way, and we felt that this video was the perfect way to do so. From the team at Felgains, to all of you in care, we say; Thank You.”