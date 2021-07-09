News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Seaside themed yarn bomb trail is new resort attraction

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 7:00 PM July 9, 2021   
Debby Cloud from the Wool Baa arts and craft shop has decorated post boxes with colourful toppers

Debby Cloud with one of her post-box creations from earlier in the year - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Families are being urged to look out for the seagulls at the seaside this summer - as part of a fun new art trail to explore.

The yarn bomb event called Felix the Seagull and Friends is taking place at Felixstowe throughout the school summer holidays, starting on Wednesday, July 21.

Talented Debby Cloud from The Wool Baa in Hamilton Road has been busy creating ten wonderful new woolly creations for the trail.

Families are being asked to spot Felix the Seagull and Friends 

Families are being asked to spot Felix the Seagull and Friends - Credit: Visit Felixstowe

Earlier this year Debby decorated the tops of Royal Mail post-boxes around the town with a series of knitted creations to make people smile.

Starting from Felixstowe railway station, the trail runs through the seafront, ending at the Visit Felixstowe Tourist Information Centre beach hut.

You may also want to watch:

Along the way, people can search for the 10 seagulls, collect their names and then work out the big puzzle word. Completed forms can then be posted in the box at The Wool Baa or the VF beach hut - with prizes to be won.

A free ‘Felix the Seagull and Friends’ trail sheet is available from the Wool Baa, P and K Home Interiors, King’s of Felixstowe, Ruby & Scarlet, Stillwater Books, Hills Jewellers, Suffolk Living, Livia’s Boutique and the Visit Felixstowe hut.

The trail has been funded by the work of the East Suffolk Lines Community Rail Partnership, in association with Visit Felixstowe.

Felixstowe News

