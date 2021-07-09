Seaside themed yarn bomb trail is new resort attraction
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
Families are being urged to look out for the seagulls at the seaside this summer - as part of a fun new art trail to explore.
The yarn bomb event called Felix the Seagull and Friends is taking place at Felixstowe throughout the school summer holidays, starting on Wednesday, July 21.
Talented Debby Cloud from The Wool Baa in Hamilton Road has been busy creating ten wonderful new woolly creations for the trail.
Earlier this year Debby decorated the tops of Royal Mail post-boxes around the town with a series of knitted creations to make people smile.
Starting from Felixstowe railway station, the trail runs through the seafront, ending at the Visit Felixstowe Tourist Information Centre beach hut.
You may also want to watch:
Along the way, people can search for the 10 seagulls, collect their names and then work out the big puzzle word. Completed forms can then be posted in the box at The Wool Baa or the VF beach hut - with prizes to be won.
A free ‘Felix the Seagull and Friends’ trail sheet is available from the Wool Baa, P and K Home Interiors, King’s of Felixstowe, Ruby & Scarlet, Stillwater Books, Hills Jewellers, Suffolk Living, Livia’s Boutique and the Visit Felixstowe hut.
Most Read
- 1 'Loving' father-of-three dies in hospital days after Earl Stonham crash
- 2 Race Night Live: How the night unfolded as Witches win it
- 3 Bar owner says closure due to Covid case is 'devastating' for business
- 4 Police release CCTV after iPhone stolen from Ipswich Morrisons
- 5 7 great places to eat in Ipswich...for under £10
- 6 Building our landmark - memories of the Orwell Bridge construction
- 7 Ashton: I want at least five more signings
- 8 Teenager cleared of raping girl in Ipswich park
- 9 Wiff Waff bar to close for England final after confirmed Covid cases
- 10 Schoolboy, 15, sentenced for burglary, arson and assaulting police
The trail has been funded by the work of the East Suffolk Lines Community Rail Partnership, in association with Visit Felixstowe.