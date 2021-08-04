Weekend-long festival to mark finish of Women's Tour race in Felixstowe

Published: 7:10 PM August 4, 2021

A weekend of celebrations is planned to commemorate the final stage of the 2021 Women's Tour being held in Felixstowe.

The world's best cycling teams will be heading to Suffolk on Saturday, October 9 this year as the sixth stage of this year's race runs from Haverhill to the the seaside town.

To mark the occasion, East Suffolk Council is hosting 'FelixFest' in conjunction with the town council - and a series of family-friendly activities have been promised.

The weekend will kick off with an outdoor cinema at the Beachside Events Space along Sea Road, with a 10km bicycle ride and children's races also set to be held.

As a first for Felixstowe, an open water triathlon will be held on the Sunday to round off a weekend of celebrations.

The Women's Tour is making its return to Suffolk later this year - Credit: Nick Butcher

East Suffolk is looking for volunteers to help run the events and has asked members of the community to get in touch.

You may also want to watch:

The Women's Tour has previously been held across various towns in east Suffolk and was last in Felixstowe for the third stage in 2014.

The final stage of last year's race was set to finish in Felixstowe, but it was one of many events that fell victim to the Covid pandemic.

Letitia Smith, East Suffolk's cabinet member for communities, leisure and tourism, said: "We’re really excited about the Women’s Tour returning to East Suffolk this October after what has been a difficult year for many.

"To celebrate this sporting spectacular, we’ve got a big weekend coming up for everyone. Sponsored by Felixstowe Town Council, FelixFest will be a fun-filled weekend full of activities, with something for the whole family as well as Felixstowe’s very first open water triathlon."

Mark Jepson, mayor of Felixstowe, said: "With so many events having been cancelled or postponed over the past year, we are very much looking forward to welcoming everybody for a festival of activities across the weekend."

Felixstowe mayor Mark Jepson - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Mick Bennett, race director at Women’s Tour, added: "The Women’s Tour is about much more than just cycling and so it is great that FelixFest will be bringing the whole community our for the Women’s Tour with a whole range of activities. We very much look forward to being a part of it."