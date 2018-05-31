E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

£25k boost for Women’s Tour climax and FelixFest event

PUBLISHED: 10:48 23 May 2020

Felixstowe will next year host the final stage of the Women's Tour Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Felixstowe will next year host the final stage of the Women's Tour Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Archant © 2018

Community leaders have pledged £25,000 to help with the staging of the final leg of next year’s Women’s Tour cycling spectacular – with plans to create an exciting family weekend as part of the event .

Felixstowe will host the dramatic climax to the race as the riders cross Suffolk on the last day aiming for the winner’s podium.

Town councillors have agreed £25,000 to help with the event, which will provide an exciting opportunity to showcase the resort on national TV and produce plenty of film footage to promote the seaside town.

This summer’s Women’s Tour has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic but organisers SweetSpot Group have already announced that this year’s race will simply roll over to 2021 with all the same stages.

That means the sixth and final stage will take place on Saturday, June 12 next year from Haverhill to Felixstowe, with the winning line expected to be at the Port of Felixstowe after a circuit through the resort, though full details are due to be announced this autumn.

You may also want to watch:

Felixstowe Town Council has agreed to be main sponsor of the stage and accompanying event to be called FelixFest 2021.

The cash is to provide an outdoor cinema screen – to screen a film on the Friday evening before the cycling excitement and possibly a major sporting event on the Sunday afterwards – to host live action during the race as it approaches the town along with the end and winner’s ceremony, and also to support the launch of a new Felixstowe Triathlon event (open to all) and cycle simulators.

Other activities are also being planned and finalised.

Part of the town council funding will also be used to support additional marketing and promotional activities, including the commissioning of a library of professional images and videos highlighting the range of attractions in Felixstowe.

The resort has hosted a stage of the prestigious race before – the start of the third leg taking riders to Clacton in 2014 beginning outside Felixstowe Town Hall – when the day included a king and queen of the mountains event, on Bent Hill seafront sprints and family activities.

Hugh Roberts, from SweetSpot Group, said: “With the extra time now available we look forward to making next year’s Women’s Tour even bigger and better than before and a fantastic celebration of cycling and Britain.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

McDonald’s drive-thru in Ipswich forced to close due to ‘major’ queues

McDonald's in Ravenswood has been forced to close after queing cars caused

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

‘Dreadful to think he is back on the streets’ - Ipswich paedophile, 81, released from prison despite refusing therapy

Raymond Hawes has been released from jail. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Air ambulance called after man falls from first storey window

An air ambulance attended an incident in Ipswich after a man fell from a first storey window. Picture: SAM PULLEN

Popular newlywed Ipswich biker dies suddenly aged 62

Paul Alcock, pictured with wife Rachel, died suddenly last week - only three months after got married Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

McDonald’s drive-thru in Ipswich forced to close due to ‘major’ queues

McDonald's in Ravenswood has been forced to close after queing cars caused

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

‘Dreadful to think he is back on the streets’ - Ipswich paedophile, 81, released from prison despite refusing therapy

Raymond Hawes has been released from jail. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Air ambulance called after man falls from first storey window

An air ambulance attended an incident in Ipswich after a man fell from a first storey window. Picture: SAM PULLEN

Popular newlywed Ipswich biker dies suddenly aged 62

Paul Alcock, pictured with wife Rachel, died suddenly last week - only three months after got married Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

How communication with vulnerable youngsters has improved under lockdown

Messaging and video call apps are helping children's social care and youth justice workers in Suffolk keep in contact with vulnerable youngsters during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: PAUL GEATER

£25k boost for Women’s Tour climax and FelixFest event

Felixstowe will next year host the final stage of the Women's Tour Picture: NICK BUTCHER

5 best picnic spots in Suffolk

St Edmundsbury Cathedral viewed from the Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Phil Morley

Big winners, big losers and what happens now - the state of play as League One heads towards early finish

Paul Lambert's side would drop to 11th place in the final League One standings if the season was finished no.. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Jailed this week: A domestic abuser with history of ‘throttling partners’ and a teenage drug dealer

(from left to right) Sorren Price, Shaun Davey, Thomas Knight and Karl Lawrence. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary
Drive 24