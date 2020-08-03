Motorcyclist remains in hospital following serious crash which closed A14

A motorcyclist remains in hospital after suffering broken ribs during a crash on the A14 at Felixstowe.

Officers were called shortly before 1.50pm on Saturday, August 1, following reports that a motorcycle – a silver Honda NT650 – had left the road on the A14 at the Port of Felixstowe Road.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the rider – a man aged in his 60s – was taken by ambulance to Ipswich Hospital after he sustained broken ribs and grazes. He currently remains in hospital.

The eastbound carriageway between junctions 61 and 62 were closed while an investigation into the circumstances of the collision was carried out.

Suffolk police are now appealing for witnesses or information following the serious crash.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was driving in that area who may have seen the manner of driving, either immediately before or after the collision, and who has a dash-cam fitted in their vehicle is asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team, quoting CAD 196 of 1 August 2020.

They are asked to call 101 or visit this website.