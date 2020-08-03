E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Motorcyclist remains in hospital following serious crash which closed A14

PUBLISHED: 18:13 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:13 03 August 2020

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A14 at Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A14 at Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A motorcyclist remains in hospital after suffering broken ribs during a crash on the A14 at Felixstowe.

Officers were called shortly before 1.50pm on Saturday, August 1, following reports that a motorcycle – a silver Honda NT650 – had left the road on the A14 at the Port of Felixstowe Road.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the rider – a man aged in his 60s – was taken by ambulance to Ipswich Hospital after he sustained broken ribs and grazes. He currently remains in hospital.

You may also want to watch:

The eastbound carriageway between junctions 61 and 62 were closed while an investigation into the circumstances of the collision was carried out.

Suffolk police are now appealing for witnesses or information following the serious crash.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was driving in that area who may have seen the manner of driving, either immediately before or after the collision, and who has a dash-cam fitted in their vehicle is asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team, quoting CAD 196 of 1 August 2020.

They are asked to call 101 or visit this website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Family concerned for welfare of missing Ipswich teenager

Suffolk police said they are concerned for the welfare of missing Ipswich girl Cerys Hall Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich bar ‘disappointed’ at picture showing lack of social distancing in queue

A crowd of

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boy, 14, among four arrested after ‘violent disorder’ in Ipswich

Police were called to Surrey Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Family concerned for welfare of missing Ipswich teenager

Suffolk police said they are concerned for the welfare of missing Ipswich girl Cerys Hall Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich bar ‘disappointed’ at picture showing lack of social distancing in queue

A crowd of

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boy, 14, among four arrested after ‘violent disorder’ in Ipswich

Police were called to Surrey Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Two arrests as police probe ‘racist abuse’ of Kieron Dyer at golf club

Kieron Dyer resigned from Hintlesham Golf Club last week after he was allegedly subjected to racist comments from another member. Picture: Steve Waller/www.stephenwaller.com

These luxurious Suffolk-made candles are sold in the UK’s best hotels

Pauline experimenting with scents Picture: Pauline Bickerton

Could we see the hottest day of the year in Suffolk this week?

Thomos and Menna at Felixstowe sea front on the hottest day of the year which is due to be broken next week. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Motorcyclist remains in hospital following serious crash which closed A14

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A14 at Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Days Gone By: Looking back at Trimley Carnival fun

One of the floats in the Trimley Carnival July 1978 Picture: JOHN KERR