Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Abnormal load heading for the A14 and A12 this morning

PUBLISHED: 10:51 31 January 2019

An abnormal load will be hitting the A14 this morning Picture: NORFOLK & SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

An abnormal load will be hitting the A14 this morning Picture: NORFOLK & SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Archant

A huge abnormal load is preparing to head out on the roads of Suffolk and Essex this morning.

The load is being escorted from Felixstowe Docks as it heads to Dartmouth in Kent.

Police have warned of delays as the vehicle makes its way across the counties.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing tweeted:

“#RCRT and #RAPT will be leaving Felixstowe docks with this Ab Load shortly The route is A14 A12 M25 to Dartford so expect delays Thank you for your patience @SuffolkPolice @EssexPoliceUK #1053 #1462 #1616 #abloadpippa”

The route for the load will be as follows:

Local Roads – A14 – A12 – Essex Border – M25 – A282 – M25

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Police are investigating five reports of children being approached Picture: ARCHANT

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

#includeImage($article, 225)

Snow warning issued for tonight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Deadline Day Live: Blues linked with Norwich defender and Harrison a deadline day Portsmouth target

The January transfer window closes at 11pm this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

New application for Ipswich Kurdish centre at former Mulberry Tree – this time including a ‘prayer room’

The Mulberry Tree in Ipswich closed two years ago. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Council will immediately carry out any Cornhill safety work needed after death of John Stow

Flowers mark where the accident happened on the Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Temperatures drop to -8C overnight and there is more snow to come

Suffolk has seen its coldest night since the Beast from the East. Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Abnormal load heading for the A14 and A12 this morning

An abnormal load will be hitting the A14 this morning Picture: NORFOLK & SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists