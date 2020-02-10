E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Academy 'taking effective action' towards removal of special measures

PUBLISHED: 16:30 10 February 2020

Pupils with new Felixstowe Academy headteacher, Emma Wilson-Downes Picture: GOODERHAM PR

A Suffolk school in special measures is "taking effective action" to improve according to the latest report from Ofsted.

The inspection of Felixstowe Academy, which took place in January, was the school's fourth since it went into special measures in November 2017.

At the time, concerns were raised over a number of areas at the school including bullying and poor results.

Academy providers, Unity Schools Partnership, took over the running of the school in September 2019 from AET with aims of continuing improvement work at the school.

In their latest report, inspectors said that "leaders and managers are taking effective action towards the removal of special measures".

They praised the increase in the pace of change at the school since the previous visit to the school.

"These changes are planned thoughtfully and prioritised sensibly," said inspectors.

Work to reduce bullying and improve teacher training and support was also praised in the report.

However, inspectors said there remained areas which required improvement at the school; including changes to reduce pupil absence which were described as "insufficient".

They were also concerned by the impact of poor behaviour from a small amount of pupils which they said continued to disrupt learning.

Current headteacher Emma Wilson-Downes took over at the school in an interim role in October and has now been given the job permanently.

"We have done a huge amount of work on our school curriculum and we know that the standard of teaching is becoming much stronger," said Mrs Wilson-Downes.

"I am also pleased that the impact of our new leadership team has been recognised within the report as well as our work raising expectations of good behaviour and tolerance to all."

Responding to the latest report Mrs Wilson-Downes vowed to continue the improvement work.

"We welcome the report and its findings. It recognises the huge amount of work done in a short space of time, but we know there is a lot more hard work ahead to give our young people the best possible education," said Mrs Wilson-Downes.

"Our priority is to now focus on those areas that are outlined in the report."

