Assurance over future of town Argos store

Bosses at Argos say they are preparing to reopen their Felixstowe town centre store.

While in-store outlets and other stores have reopened in the county, the standalone shop in Hamilton Road has remained closed despite almost all other shops at the resort reopening in the past few weeks since the easing of lockdown began.

There has been concern that the store might not remain open with goods cleared from the shopfloor and all mention of it removed from the company’s website. However, a sign on the window says it is “temporarily closed”.

An Argos spokeswoman said: “On 15 June we started a first phase of Argos standalone store openings and there are now over 170 standalone Argos open stores to customers for collection and return.

“We also announced last week that we’re working to reopen more stores this month as part of our phased approach.

“Customers can find their nearest store by visiting the Store Locator page on our website . We will keep our customers and colleagues updated as and when we re-open more stores, including the Felixstowe store.”