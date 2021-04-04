Published: 11:00 AM April 4, 2021

The Mini Moke taking on one of the many corners - Credit: Archant

Auto Tests held by the Eastern Counties Motor Club on the seafront in Felixstowe attracted big crowds as seen in these photos from the 1970s and 80s.

Vehicles of all shapes and sizes gathered for the event which was an important part of the resort's calendar.

Winners of the Eastern Counties Motor Club auto tests collecting trophies - Credit: Archant

Come rain or shine fans of all things four wheeled gathered in the town to watch competitors put through their paces.

Precision was the key to the event with many tight bends to navigate.

A challenge whether you were driving an Beetle, a Mini or something a little more obscure.

Another obscure vehicle taking the course - Credit: John Kerr

Outside the Spa Pavilion, on Pier Bight, Micklegate Road, and Ranelagh and Landguard car parks were some of the hosts for the stages over the years.

At the end of the event it was time for the presentations with all drivers aiming to get their hands on some silverware.

A modified mini lines up to start the course - Credit: Archant

The Auto Tests continued in Felixstowe until the 1990s.

By-standers watch on as a VW beetle takes on the auto test - Credit: Archant

Watching the action as the cars race round the course by the Felixstowe seafront - Credit: Archant

The Felixstowe Auto tests held by the Eastern Counties Motor Club on the front attracted big crowds in the 70's - Credit: Archant

Although the rain was coming down that still didn't stop these driving enthusiasts from watching the action - Credit: ARCHANT

An Austin Metro taking a sharp turn - Credit: John Kerr







