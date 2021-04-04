News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Do you remember the Auto Tests in Felixstowe?

Katy Sandalls

Published: 11:00 AM April 4, 2021   
The Mini Moke taking on one of the many corners Picture: ARCHANT

Auto Tests held by the Eastern Counties Motor Club on the seafront in Felixstowe attracted big crowds as seen in these photos from the 1970s and 80s. 

Vehicles of all shapes and sizes gathered for the event which was an important part of the resort's calendar.

 

Winners of the Eastern Counties Motor Club auto tests collecting trophies

Come rain or shine fans of all things four wheeled gathered in the town to watch competitors put through their paces.

Precision was the key to the event with many tight bends to navigate.

A challenge whether you were driving an Beetle, a Mini or something a little more obscure.

 

Another obscure vehicle taking the course Picture: JOHN KERR

Outside the Spa Pavilion, on Pier Bight, Micklegate Road, and Ranelagh and Landguard car parks were some of the hosts for the stages over the years. 

At the end of the event it was time for the presentations with all drivers aiming to get their hands on some silverware. 

A modified mini lines up to start the course

The Auto Tests continued in Felixstowe until the 1990s. 

By-standers watch on as a VW beetle takes on the auto test

Watching the action as the cars race round the course by the Felixstowe seafront

The Felixstowe Auto tests held by the Eastern Counties Motor Club on the front attracted big crowds

The Mini Moke taking on one of the many corners Picture: ARCHANT

Although the rain was coming down that still didn't stop these driving enthusiasts from watching the

An Austin Metro taking a sharp turn Picture: JOHN KERR

