Do you remember the Auto Tests in Felixstowe?
- Credit: Archant
Auto Tests held by the Eastern Counties Motor Club on the seafront in Felixstowe attracted big crowds as seen in these photos from the 1970s and 80s.
Vehicles of all shapes and sizes gathered for the event which was an important part of the resort's calendar.
Come rain or shine fans of all things four wheeled gathered in the town to watch competitors put through their paces.
Precision was the key to the event with many tight bends to navigate.
A challenge whether you were driving an Beetle, a Mini or something a little more obscure.
Outside the Spa Pavilion, on Pier Bight, Micklegate Road, and Ranelagh and Landguard car parks were some of the hosts for the stages over the years.
At the end of the event it was time for the presentations with all drivers aiming to get their hands on some silverware.
The Auto Tests continued in Felixstowe until the 1990s.
