Nostalgia: Tests of speed and precision provided thrills for the crowds
PUBLISHED: 14:18 06 May 2020
For competitors it was a gruelling day of precision driving, determined after months of practice to be masters of their machines and to get every manoeuvre spot-on.
While for the public it was a chance to see quality drivers burning rubber, doing tight turns at speed, stops within inches of markers in fascinating cars – all against the clock.
The Felixstowe Autotest was a firm fixture in the resort’s annual calendar of events throughout the 1970s until the 1990s, run by the Eastern Counties Motor Club.
Drivers were tested on challenging courses over the years outside the Spa Pavilion, on Pier Bight, Micklegate Road, and Ranelagh and Landguard car parks. Some of the stages drew more spectators than others, and the drivers ended the afternoon with the eagerly-awaited results and a series of presentations.
What are your memories of the Autotest? Did you take part? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk. To order copies of photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.