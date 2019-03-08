Fun fuelled events at Felixstowe in 1973
PUBLISHED: 10:38 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:38 04 November 2019
John Kerr
And they're off! We take a drive down to Felixstowe in today's days gone by, the Eastern Counties Motor Club took on the autotests in 1973.
Car enthusiasts gathered to watch the events unfold, to see who was going to be champion Picture: JOHN KERR
Vintage sports cars burned some rubber as they made their way around the tight course in a show of skill and accuracy.
The winners of the competition were presented with their trophies Picture: JOHN KERR
A host of petrolheads gathered to watch the event unfold, some with tense looks on their faces as the drivers got close to the obstacles.
A man in his sports car slowly edges forward to try and avoid the cones Picture: JOHN KERR
A classic Mini took a sharp corner, to try and get a fast time, and a VW Beetle geared up to try and beat the opposition.
A classic Mini takes a sharp corner as the driver leans towards one side Picture: JOHN KERR
The winners were awarded with their trophies.
A stylish VW Beetle burns some rubber around the course Picture: JOHN KERR
Do you remember the Eastern Counties Motor Club, did you attend any of their events?