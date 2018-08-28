Snow

Nostalgia

Memories of Felixstowe beach in the summer of 1990

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 January 2019

Felixstowe beach in the summer of 1990, the pier was still in use with a huge slide Picture: JOHN KERR

Felixstowe beach in the summer of 1990, the pier was still in use with a huge slide Picture: JOHN KERR

John Kerr

To warm us up in this cold month we take a look back the summer of August 1990 at Felixstowe beach.

View of Felixstowe's busy promenade in the blazing heat Picture:JOHN KERRView of Felixstowe's busy promenade in the blazing heat Picture:JOHN KERR

The first image in our photo gallery captures the old Felixstowe pier with a huge slide and other entertainment young and old to enjoy.

People enjoying the summer sunshine Picture:JOHN KERRPeople enjoying the summer sunshine Picture:JOHN KERR

The attraction first opened its doors in 1905 – and just over a century later, in 2017, it underwent a £3million refurbishment offering a new amusement hall and restaurant.

Famillies set up their deck chairs to sunbathe on Felixstowe beach Picture:JOHN KERRFamillies set up their deck chairs to sunbathe on Felixstowe beach Picture:JOHN KERR

Felixstowe has always been a popular tourist and holiday resort – a place to enjoy walks along the promenade and beach, whatever the weather.

Family enjoying their ice cream Picture:JOHN KERRFamily enjoying their ice cream Picture:JOHN KERR

These pictures capture the beach on an August afternoon in 1990.

A couple reading on the beach Picture:JOHN KERRA couple reading on the beach Picture:JOHN KERR

It was swarming with people in their summer attire – sunbathing, swimming and relaxing.

People soaking up the sun in the holidays on the beach Picture:JOHN KERRPeople soaking up the sun in the holidays on the beach Picture:JOHN KERR

Families are pictured enjoying their ice creams as they soak up the summer sun.

What are your memories of Felixstowe beach in years gone by?

We’d like to know, so share them with us at charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk

