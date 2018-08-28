Memories of Felixstowe beach in the summer of 1990
PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 January 2019
John Kerr
To warm us up in this cold month we take a look back the summer of August 1990 at Felixstowe beach.
The first image in our photo gallery captures the old Felixstowe pier with a huge slide and other entertainment young and old to enjoy.
The attraction first opened its doors in 1905 – and just over a century later, in 2017, it underwent a £3million refurbishment offering a new amusement hall and restaurant.
Felixstowe has always been a popular tourist and holiday resort – a place to enjoy walks along the promenade and beach, whatever the weather.
These pictures capture the beach on an August afternoon in 1990.
It was swarming with people in their summer attire – sunbathing, swimming and relaxing.
Families are pictured enjoying their ice creams as they soak up the summer sun.
What are your memories of Felixstowe beach in years gone by?
We’d like to know, so share them with us at charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk