E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Swimmers found ‘safe and well’ after huge search off Felixstowe beach

PUBLISHED: 16:07 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:22 18 August 2020

A helicopter and several boats could be seen scouring the sea near to Felixstowe beach this afternoon. Picture: ADAM FARNWORTH

A helicopter and several boats could be seen scouring the sea near to Felixstowe beach this afternoon. Picture: ADAM FARNWORTH

Archant

Two swimmers have been found “safe and well” following a huge search operation off Felixstowe beach involving a helicopter and a number of boats.

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDScenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Coastguard first received reports of the stranded swimmers shortly before 11.30am today.

A huge emergency search involving three incident response units, two Coastguard teams, two ambulances and four police response ensued.

An Essex and Herts air ambulance also landed in Langer Park and waited on standby while the search was carried out.

However, at 3.30pm the Coastguard confirmed that the two swimmers had been found safe and well.

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDScenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A spokesperson said: “At just before 11.30am today, HM Coastguard received a report of two swimmers potentially in difficulty off of Felixstowe Pier.

“Felixstowe and Shingle Street Coastguard Rescue Teams, Harwich RNLI ILB and ALB, Walton ALB and the HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Lydd were sent.

“Suffolk Police, the East of England Ambulance Service and the air ambulance also attended this incident.

“Search and rescue assets performed an extensive search in the area.

Search operation in Felixstowe after two swimmers get into difficulty Search operation in Felixstowe after two swimmers get into difficulty

You may also want to watch:

“Two swimmers were located safe and well on the shore about 2.45pm this afternoon.”

Pictures showed the dramatic scenes as a helicopter flew low over the sea while boats searched the water.

A crowd of onlookers waited anxiously on the prom and Pier Bight outside Felixstowe Pier for news.

Search operation in Felixstowe after two swimmers get into difficultySearch operation in Felixstowe after two swimmers get into difficulty

One man said: “It’s just horrible to think what has possibly happened. There seems to be something awful along the coast every summer.

“We swim here but we never go out far - the current can be quite strong just a little way offshore.”

A man on a day trip from Ipswich with his wife and two children said: “I just hope there is some good news soon. We have been standing here hoping and praying.”

Suffolk police were called at 12.40pm today to support the coastal services after a number of swimmers were reported having difficulty off Felixstowe Pier.

Harwich RNLI received the call at 11.30am and dispatched two lifeboats to the scene off Felixstowe beach.

Both supported the search which lasted for around four hours.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Helicopter joins search for ‘two swimmers in difficulty’ off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man left with two-inch gash after Ipswich street robbery

A man has been left with a two-inch gash to his hand after a robbery in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Final plans submitted for 70 new homes in village centre

More than 100 residents objected when plans were first put forward for 70 homes on the site in High Road, Trimley St Martin Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Unknown liquid thrown inside car during assault in Ipswich

The incident happened on Upper Brook Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man reportedly punched in the face at Ipswich Lidl

Police were called to the Lidl on London Road in Ipswich following reports of an assault Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Helicopter joins search for ‘two swimmers in difficulty’ off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man left with two-inch gash after Ipswich street robbery

A man has been left with a two-inch gash to his hand after a robbery in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Final plans submitted for 70 new homes in village centre

More than 100 residents objected when plans were first put forward for 70 homes on the site in High Road, Trimley St Martin Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Unknown liquid thrown inside car during assault in Ipswich

The incident happened on Upper Brook Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man reportedly punched in the face at Ipswich Lidl

Police were called to the Lidl on London Road in Ipswich following reports of an assault Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man left with two-inch gash after Ipswich street robbery

A man has been left with a two-inch gash to his hand after a robbery in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Home draw for Town in Carabao Cup

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town willl face Bristol Rovers in the first round of the Carabao Cup. Picture: PAGEPIX

Southwold-based brewery Adnams releases first premium lager

Southwold-based brewery Adnams has today released Kobold, its first ever lager Picture: ANTHONY CULLEN

Chance of contracting Covid-19 on one hour train trip ‘one in 11,000’

Greater Anglia managing director Jamie Burles is hoping people will return to his company's trains. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

READER LETTER: ‘A14 and A12 resemble rubbish tips’

Litter on the A12 near the Copdock roundabout. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY