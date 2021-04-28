Felixstowe holiday park given £750k revamp ready for tourist influx

Published: 5:30 AM April 28, 2021

A popular Suffolk holiday park has been given a £750,000 revamp ready for the summer season.

Managers and staff at Felixstowe Beach Holiday Park are delighted at the results of the refurbishment of the park's bar, entertainment and reception complex.

Owners Park Holidays UK say they splashed the cash in order to provide guests with one of Suffolk's most modern venues for socialising, eating, drinking and relaxing.

Park Holidays UK director Tony Clish said the work at the park on Walton Avenue had been completed in time for the start of the new holiday year.

He said: "Felixstowe Beach has long been one of the most popular of our five parks in Suffolk, and always attracts many glowing reviews from guests.

Visitors can look forward to £750,000 of new facilities at the Felixstowe Beach holiday park this summer - Credit: PARK HOLIDAYS UK / EMILY WHITING

"Work on the complex began late last year, and continued over the recent lockdown to ensure that we were able to open the doors to the bar, restaurant and other facilities in spring.

"It's been a complete makeover as the cost of around three-quarters of a million pounds suggests – and the refurbishment has focussed on modern environmentally-friendly materials.

"Our team at the park are very excited that we can now offer guests one of the Suffolk coast's most sophisticated facilities to relax and enjoy their stay."

The makeover at the complex has seen a bright and airy new bar and restaurant area take shape with contemporary furnishings and decor.

A welcoming new customer reception centre has also been created, along with a zone featuring the latest electronic games, plus extra admin offices.

Felixstowe Beach - literally just a few minutes from the shore - is one of the group's "relax and explore" parks for families seeking a quieter holiday retreat.

However, it still boasts plenty of on-site activities including an indoor pool with flumes, adventure playground area, and family-friendly activities throughout the summer months.

Mr Clish said that in the weeks before holiday parks were allowed to reopen on April 12, bookings had been pouring in – and had since gathered even greater momentum.

Park Holidays UK, which operates 30-plus parks in Britain and this year received the 2021 Feefo Gold Trusted Service Award, has recently added 13 villa pitches to its holiday homes at Felixstowe Beach.