News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Bid to save beach huts foiled by stormy weather

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 4:52 PM March 30, 2021   
Some of the 55 huts stranded on Felixstowe prom since losing their beach sites due to erosion Pictur

Some of the 55 huts stranded on Felixstowe prom since losing their beach sites due to erosion Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL - Credit: Archant

A pioneering project designed to save 55 beach huts in Felixstowe has been axed after stormy weather took its toll on beach levels. 

Two bays outside the Spa Pavilion were set to be used to trial a unique project to house the huts which have stood on the Promenade for two years because of sand erosion. 

One bay would have been built up with sand to create an ordinary platform while the other would have had an experimental design featuring a retaining wall of interlocking concrete blocks propping up a levelled-off sandbank between the wall and the promenade.

However, the area experienced substantial falls in beach levels when Storm Darcy earlier this year, bringing strong easterly winds. The storm showed how the platforms would have easily been undermined and a decision was taken not to go ahead. 

East Suffolk District Council also said there was not enough beach material in the area for the depth required to insert the platforms, nor create a control sand platform.

The council is now going to consider different options beyond moving the beach huts on and off the Promenade. 

You may also want to watch:

Kerry Blair, head of operations at East Suffolk Council, said: “It has become evident during recent storms, that it will not be feasible to go ahead with the proposed pilot scheme as the amount of beach material this would require, would limit the area available to other beach users severely.

"Whist this is not the outcome we hoped for, we appreciate that this came to light before work started on the pilot scheme and we will now reassess the situation and explore other options which will enable us to maintain an amenity beach in the long-term.”

Most Read

  1. 1 'Promising footballer' lost his way and started dealing Class A drugs
  2. 2 Police close A1071 after serious accident near Hintlesham
  3. 3 'Iconic' Ipswich music venue latest pub up for sale
  1. 4 Nurse's concern over Ipswich Hospital parking permit refusal
  2. 5 Teenager attacked by dog in Ipswich
  3. 6 Man to be charged with murder of Ipswich father who was found on driveway
  4. 7 Burger King is giving away free Whoppers at new Ipswich drive-thru
  5. 8 Did you attend Ipswich's Holywells High School in the noughties?
  6. 9 Driver caught with fake licence is jailed
  7. 10 How busy is Suffolk's coast today as lockdown eases?

The council said there were "no simple solutions" to the situation and that future options for the beach huts would depend on various factors and parties, including the Environment Agency and Crown Estates as  East Suffolk Council does not own the land beyond the low tide mark.

It said that possible solutions, such as beach replenishment and/or alterations/extensions to groins would be dependent on the support and priorities of other agencies. 

Until a solution has been found, the beach huts will remain in their current location on the Promenade.

East Suffolk Council
Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Undated handout photo issued by the Suez Canal Authority showing the view from a boat alongside the

Suez Canal ship Ever Given was due in Felixstowe

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The Club Ipswich has been refurbished Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Club gearing up to host burlesque and dance nights this summer

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The latest coronavirus infection survey has shown large drops around the county

Coronavirus

Revealed: The 55 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Fun in the sun at Nowton Park, Bury St Edmunds Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

7 picnic spots across Suffolk for your group of six

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus