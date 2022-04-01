News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Award-winning beach hut café in Felixstowe damaged in high tide

Johnny Amos

Published: 3:27 PM April 1, 2022
Grandma's Little House, a beach hut in Felixstowe, was damaged in high tide

Grandma's Little House, a beach hut in Felixstowe, was damaged in high tide - Credit: Joy Reeve/Margery Sheldrake

An award-winning beach hut café was among a number of wooden structures that were damaged after being smashed together by high tides in Felixstowe.

The conditions on Friday morning, amid a cold snap on the Suffolk coast, damaged Grandma's Little House, which was named British Beach Hut of the Year in 2017.

Pictures from the seafront showed several other huts were moved slightly in the conditions.

A number of beach huts have been moved and damaged after high tides at Felixstowe

A number of beach huts have been moved and damaged after high tides at Felixstowe - Credit: Joy Reeve/Margery Sheldrake

Run by owner Joy Reeve and her friend Karen Kenny, Grandma's Little House has been providing hot drinks and homemade cakes for donations to charity for the past seven years. 

It has been recognised over the years for raising money for a number of charities, including more than £5,000 for Parkinson's UK last year.

Grandma's Little House is not one of the huts at risk of being moved by East Suffolk Council.

Joy said she thought it was an April Fool's joke when she was called to say her beloved beach hut at the Manor end of the beach had been swept across the seafront by the high tides. 

Joy Reeve receiving her award for Beach Hut of the Year from Phil Spencer in 2017

Joy Reeve receiving her award for Beach Hut of the Year from Phil Spencer in 2017 - Credit: Archant

She said: "It has been carnage – there are loads of huts that have been washed out of place. 

"My hut has been washed back to the seawall and turned sideways, and the hut that is normally next door to me in the row has also been washed back and is now right up against my hut so I can't even get in. 

"The high tides has washed a number of the beach huts out of their usual place. 

"Probably at least 20 of them have been moved around and one of them has been washed back and is now actually blocking a small flood gate."

Friends Karen Kenny and Joy Reeve outside Grandma's Little House in Felixstowe

Friends Karen Kenny and Joy Reeve outside Grandma's Little House in Felixstowe - Credit: Charlotte Bond


